Projected First-Round Pick Bobi Klintman to Enter 2024 NBA Draft

Swedish forward Bobi Klintman, a projected first-round pick, told ESPN on Friday that he has submitted paperwork to make himself eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.

“I believe I am ready for the next challenge, which is the NBA,” Klintman said. “It’s been a goal since I was young. I’ve always tried to challenge myself to play at the highest level I can, whether in Europe, in high school, college, or now the Australian NBL.”

Klintman is ranked No. 22 in the ESPN 100 among NBA draft prospects. He’s expected to become the first Swedish player drafted in the first round. Other Swedes to play in the NBA include forwards Damir Markota, Jonas Jerebko, and Jeff Taylor.

At 6-foot-10, Bobi Klintman has impressive size, length, and explosiveness for a wing, offering versatility as a 3-point shooter, above-the-rim finisher, and playmaker defensively. He was productive against high-level competition in the Australian NBL this season. https://t.co/215rKqlbeZ pic.twitter.com/nRcxaNa4DM — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 8, 2024



Taylor was the last Swede drafted by an NBA team. The 6-foot-7 wing was born in Norrkoping and played three seasons (2012-15) in the league. The Vanderbilt product was selected 31st overall by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2012 draft.

Furthermore, Bobi Klintman is a top-rated perimeter prospect. “He can play the small forward or power forward positions while offering versatility as a 3-point shooter, above-the-rim finisher and defensive playmaker,” wrote ESPN NBA draft analysis Jonathan Givony.

Klintman, 21, spent the 2023-24 season in Australia with the Cairns Taipans as part of the NBL’s Next Stars program. He averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 21 minutes per game while shooting 36% from 3-point range. The young standout joined Cairns after stepping away from Wake Forest University after his freshman season.

First-round 2024 NBA Draft prospect Bobi Klintman played overseas for RIG Mark Kinna, Boras Basket

“I hope that NBA teams that watched me saw I wasn’t afraid to take on a challenge,” Klintman said. “The path I took is one only a few players are willing to take. It’s harder than the college route. Hopefully, NBA teams saw that I’m tough. I’m ready to play through pain if needed. I wanted to prove I could excel playing a physical brand of basketball, and I believe I did that.”

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward began his playing career with RIG Mark Kinna of the Basketettan, the third-tier league of professional basketball in Sweden. He appeared in 13 games during the 2019-20 season.

However, the 2020-21 season was cancelled in February 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He played six games for Boras Basket of the Basketligan, the first-tier league, to close out the season.

Rising up the ranks 📈 Next Star’s Alexandre Sarr and Bobi Klintman featured in @espn‘s Top 25 prospects list 🔒 pic.twitter.com/NUzH9sdEZj — NBL (@NBL) March 6, 2024



As a college freshman in 33 games (five starts) with Wake Forest in the 2022-23 season, Bobi Klintman averaged 5.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 20.5 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 40.7% from the floor, 36.8% from deep, and 74.3% at the foul line.

Klintman finished 13th in total rebound percentage (13%) in the ACC, 19th in offensive rebound percentage (6.2%), 10th in defensive rebound percentage (19.4%), and 15th in block percentage (3.2%).

For a side note, Klintman is a big Harry Potter fan. When he played for the Sweden under-20 team in the 2022 FIBA U20 European Championship Division B, he elected to wear No. 7 in honor of the seven Horcruxes.

The 2024 NBA Draft is scheduled for two days in New York City on June 26 and 27. The first round will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, followed by the second round the next day at ESPN’s studio in Lower Manhattan.