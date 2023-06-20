With the 12th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in a weird middle ground. There is always a potential talent drop-off after the first ten picks. That’s something that the Thunder are undoubtedly aware of. Ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, reports say that the Oklahoma City Thunder could trade back for multiple prospects. If the draft plays out in their favor, they could trade back knowing they will get their guy.

Just last week, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the Thunder are exploring the possibility of trading back. However, there is also the potential for OKC to move up in the draft as well. It’s well-known that they’ve been stacking up on draft capital for the last 5-10 years.

General Manager Sam Presti has the luxury of all that draft capital to work with. On top of that, the Thunder are expected to be Top 10 in cap space available for next season. The Thunder are trending in the right direction and need to continue to build culture and improve the roster.

Most Recent 1st Round Picks for the Oklahoma City Thunder ** Traded Players mentioned means team did not acquire another first round pick that year**#NBADraft | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/vMClX9fWod — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) June 19, 2023

The Oklahoma City Thunder have explored trading back in the 2023 NBA Draft

According to league sources, the Thunder have not given any secrets away this offseason. There are nearly 20 names of prospects who could potentially be selected by OKC. With the 12th pick, the Thunder are in a unique situation. They may have to trade up to get a prospect they really want or they could trade back and get multiple chances.

The Top 15-20 picks are loaded this year and that plays out in their favor. Trading back and taking multiple high-level prospects could be the right for the OKC. Two trade partners that swap picks with are the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets.

Utah has the 16th and 28th picks this year and Brooklyn has the 21st and 22nd. Trading back with either the Jazz or Nets is a move that Sam Presit knows he can make. The 2023 NBA Draft is this Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on ESPN and ABC.