Allen Iverson Ultra-Rare Card Sells For Record $701K At Auction

An ultra-rare Allen Iverson card sold for $701,500 at Heritage Auctions on Saturday, making the card the highest-selling Iverson memorabilia ever. The 1997 Skybox E-X 2001 (Essential Credentials Now) card is graded a five by PSA, according to the Dallas-based multi-national auction house.

1997 Skybox E-X 2001 Allen Iverson (Essential Credentials Now) Card Shattered The Previous Record For An Iverson Card

According to the Heritage Auctions’ listing description, a total of 58 bids were placed for the 1997 Skybox E-X 2001 (Essential Credentials Now) card. The identity of the card’s lucky new owner hasn’t been revealed, per TMZ Sports. The previous record for an Iverson card sale was roughly $79,200.

Only three of the Skybox cards were ever made. The 1997 Skybox card features Iverson in a Sixers jersey on the front and his 1996-97 rookie year stats on the back.

“The Allen Iverson #3 is an ultra-rare and highly sought-after card of the Hall of Fame guard, renowned for his electrifying play and cultural impact on the NBA,” the description reads. “Limited to just three copies, this card features the distinctive design and bold aesthetic that define the Essential Credentials series.”

A spokesperson for Heritage Auctions informed TMZ Sports earlier this month that the Iverson card could fetch up to $200,000. Although the new owner’s willingness to entertain and respond to offers has not yet been verified, the buyer could potentially listen to offers of $876,875 or more, per Heritage Auctions.

Iverson Won NBA Rookie Of The Year In 1997

Allen Iverson was selected No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1996 NBA draft out of Georgetown. In 76 games (74 starts) of the 1996-97 season, he averaged 23.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.1 steals, and 40.1 minutes per contest en route to winning NBA Rookie of the Year.

In Philadelphia’s 125-118 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 12, 1997, he recorded 50 points on 17-of-32 (53.1%) shooting from the floor, 5-of-9 (55.6%) from 3-point territory, and 11-of-18 (61.1%) at the free throw line.

Iverson went on to become an 11-time NBA All-Star, a seven-time All-NBA member, and he won the All-Star Game MVP Award in 2001 and 2005. The Hall of Famer was also named MVP in 2001.

In 914 career NBA regular-season games (901 starts) across 14 seasons, he averaged 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.2 steals, and 41.1 minutes per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field, 31.3% from beyond the arc, and 78% at the foul line.