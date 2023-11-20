NBA
Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, and Wife
Quin Snyder is known by many fans as the Xs and Os wizard who always looks a little sleep deprived as he’s monitoring his troops from the sidelines.
After eight seasons with the Utah Jazz, Snyder is now in the middle of his first year with the Atlanta Hawks (he took over midway through last season after Nate McMillan was relieved of his duties). So, how much does basketball’s mad scientist make per season? In this article, we discuss that, his net worth, coaching record, and more.
Quin Snyder Contract And Salary
When the two sides (Snyder and Atlanta) were negotiating a deal, it was reported by NBA Insider Shams Charania that Snyder’s annual salary would be around eight million dollars per year.
That figure makes sense as it is right around the amount we’ve seen other experienced/successful coaches sign for in recent years. For instance, when Rick Carlisle originally signed with the Indiana Pacers in 2021, his deal was worth around 7.25 million dollars per year.
Quin Snyder Net Worth
According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Quin Snyder’s net worth is estimated to be around seven million dollars. We mentioned that Snyder had been making a head coaching salary for eight years before signing with Atlanta in February. But even before that, Snyder has been coaching in a head coaching/assistant capacity in the NBA/college since 1992. So, he has been earning a good deal of money for three decades now.
Quin Snyder Head Coaching Record
Snyder has been at the helm for 669 games, and during that time, he has accumulated a record of 388-281 (win percentage of 58%). As it stands, Snyder is 55th all-time in regular season wins and 44th all-time in win percentage.
In the playoffs, Snyder has a 23-34 record through 57 games (40.4%). He is currently 60th all-time in playoff wins and 107th all-time in win percentage.
Quin Snyder Wife
Snyder is currently married to Amy Snyder. The couple has been married since 2010. In total, Snyder has five children – two with Amy and three from a previous marriage. The five children’s names are Owen, Wyatt, Madeleine, Tristan, and Anika.
