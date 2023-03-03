The Golden State Warriors are in a very similar position like they were last year. Steph Curry missed the last 12 games of the regular season before he was ready to lead the Warriors on a championship run. He’s missed the last 10 games in a row and has played in 38 total games this season dealing with a shoulder and lower leg injury. Barring a setback, NBA insiders announced yesterday that Steph Curry is set to return this Sunday vs the Lakers.

In the middle of the game last night when the Warriors were playing the Clippers, NBA insiders Chris Haynes reported that Curry will be making his return back to the lineup on Sunday. The Warriors are currently on a four-game win streak and are 6-4 in their last ten.

We all know that Golden State are capable of switching the flip in the playoffs and they’re not a team to take lightly. California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (+1200) to win the Finals this season.

Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg) intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 3, 2023

Steph Curry to be available Sunday for the Warriors’ final 18 regular season games

Earlier in the season Steph Curry missed 11 games in a row with a shoulder injury and missed nearly a month. He then played another 12 of 13 possible games before he suffered a lower-leg injury that left him out of all-star break and the last few games afterwards as well.

When Curry misses tonight’s game against the Pelicans, it will be his second stint this season where he’s missed 11 games in a row. He hasn’t been very injury prone in the past and has played in at least 60 games in 10 of his 14 seasons in the league.

However, the injury bug hit him hard this year. The Warriors have taken their time to get him back on the court. No need to rush him back when Golden State are in good position in the West. Curry and the Warriors will look to end the regular season on a high note before the playoffs start.