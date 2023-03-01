Home » news » Warriors Are Optimistic That Two Time Mvp Steph Curry Will Return Sometime Next Week On Golden States Three Game Road Trip

Warriors are optimistic that two-time MVP Steph Curry will return sometime next week on Golden State’s three-game road trip

In the beginning of February, superstar PG for the Warriors Steph Curry suffered a lower-leg injury and has been out the last nine games in a row. The Warriors have gone 5-4 in those games and are currently fifth in the Western Conference with a 32-30 record. It was reported today by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Warriors are optimistic that Curry will make his return sometime next week on the teams three-game road trip. 

This is great news for Golden State as they will look to stay within the top six seeds of a crowded Western Conference. The Warriors are in fifth right now, but only have a three-game lead over the Lakers who are in 12th. Getting Curry back soon will help the Warriors get ready for what they hope is another long playoff run.

At the moment, California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (+1200) to win the Finals this season.

Steph Curry could return as soon as this Sunday against the Lakers

The Warriors were in a similar situation coming into the postseason last year. Curry missed the final 11 games of the regular season for Golden State, but he came back healthy and helped lead the Warriors to their fourth NBA title and he won his first ever Finals MVP.

This season may not be entirely the same, however, it’s very similar. He’s had two separate injuries this season that has kept him out of nearly 40 percent of the Warriors games so far this season. In the 38 games that he did play, Curry was his usual self.

He’s averaging (29.4) points, (6.4) assists, and a career-high (6.3) rebounds per game. Luckily, Klay Thompson is feeling like himself again and is finally playing in back-to-backs. One glaring stat for the Warriors this year is their home and away record. They are a solid (25-7) at home, but are a shocking (7-23) on the road.

