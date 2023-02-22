Home » news » Golden States Superstar Pg Steph Curry Participated In Non Contact Drills For The First Time Since His Leg Injury

Golden State’s Superstar PG Steph Curry Participated In Non-Contact Drills For The First Time Since His Leg Injury

With a 29-29 record coming out of the all-star break, the Golden State Warriors are ninth in the crowded Western Conference. The Warriors did not have players compete in the all-star game this year and the team got some much needed rest. Steph Curry was voted an all-star starter, but was unable to play because of a lower leg injury. Head coach Steve Kerr gave an update at practice yesterday that Curry participated in non-contact drills for the first time since the injury occurred. 

Golden State’s four-time NBA champion PG Steph Curry last played on 2/4 when he sustained a lower leg injury. Curry has already missed 20 games for the Warriors this season and there’s not set time table on when we may see a return. Being able to participate in non-contact drills for the first time since his injury is a step in the right direction.

The Warriors have 24 games left in the regular season to try and stay within the top 10 spots in the Western Conference. California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (+1200) to win the Finals this season.

Steph Curry does non-contact drills for the first time since his lower leg injury, an assuring sign for the Warriors

Curry has played 38 games for the Warriors this season and is averaging (29.4) points, (6.3) assists, (1.0) steals, and a career-high (6.4) rebounds per game at 34 years old. At the moment the Warriors are only two games out of fifth place in the West and still have a strong chance of making the playoffs and not having to partake in the play-in tournament.

Warriors beat reporters noted that Curry was able to get some shots up after practice yesterday. This was the first non-contact drills he did since the injury and it means he could be returning sometime in the near future. Steve Kerr said Curry planned to do a few things lightly at practice yesterday and then the team would establish where he’d go from there.

Tomorrow the Warriors play the Lakers on the road and then they’ll have the second of a back-to-back on Friday when they play the Rockets. An update on Curry’s injury status could likely come this weekend once the team has gotten a few practices under their belt after the all-star break.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

