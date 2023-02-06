Home » news » Warriors Superstar Steph Curry Leg Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks Partial Ligament And Membrane Tears

Warriors Superstar Steph Curry (Leg) Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks, Partial Ligament And Membrane Tears

With the Western Conference being as close as it is right now, the Warriors are still in prime position to move up. A 27-26 currently has them at eighth in the West and are just 2.5 games out of third. However, it’s going to be an uphill battle for them moving forward. Superstar PG Steph Curry suffered an injury to his leg over the weekend and MRI results revealed that he is going to be out multiple weeks. 

Curry had already missed 15 games for Golden State this season and 11 of them were in a row for a shoulder injury he had earlier in the season. The injury happened in their 119-113 win vs the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. MRI tests done yesterday revealed the extent of the damage and it’s not the news that Golden State were looking for.

There is no official timeline yet, but he’ll be out multiple weeks and the team hopes to have an announcement at a later date. California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (+1200) to win the Finals this season.

What does the Warriors rest of the season look like with Curry out for multiple weeks?

In the third quarter of the Mavericks vs Warriors game on Saturday, Steph Curry accidently bumped knees with a Dallas player and that’s where his leg injury occurred. His leg buckled inwards on the accidental hit and Curry was immediately  hobbling afterwards. The four-time NBA champ cannot catch a break this season with injuries.

Extent to the damage of his knee was described as “suffering partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane, as well as a lower leg contusion”. Not what the Warriors needed for their 2022-23 season. Missing multiple weeks surely means that Curry is going to be missing the all-star game as well.

It will then be Commissioner Adam Silvers job to select a replacement for the all-star game. Someone from the reserves would get the starting spot. We saw Dejounte Murray and LaMelo Ball be chosen last year as all-star replacement when other players missed due to injury.

With the way the Western Conference standings are right now, the Warriors have little room for error if they want to make another playoff run. We saw Golden State do this last season when Curry missed 18 games, but the team turned it on in the playoffs and made a run for their fourth title in the last decade.

