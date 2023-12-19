What is the best sports drink in 2023?

Ever since the days of Michael Jordan Gatorade commercials, sports drinks (like alcohol) have been a huge part of the NBA and sports as a whole — hence the name (duh). Sidenote: Man, were those be like Mike Gatorade commercials of the 1990s electric.

Anyway, what is the best sports drink in the game right now? Is it Gatorade? Or is there a new sheriff in town?

Best Sports Drink of 2023

With 2023 winding down, everyone is releasing their data/numbers from this past year. Things like which NBA team is the most Google searched in 2023 have been matriculating throughout various social media platforms.

As for sports drinks, Gatorade remains the top dog in the field. This year, Gatorade saw about seven billion dollars in sales. That is an 11.5% increase from their sales figure in 2022.

Other Popular Sports Drinks

It appears that Gatorade has a chokehold on the sports drink industry. Their seven billion dollars in sales is about 5.6 billion dollars more than the second-highest-grossing sports drink in the world. For those wondering, that runner-up is Body Armor, who totaled 1.4 billion dollars in sales last year. However, that figure is actually down 10.6% from last year.

In third place, you have Powerade, which experienced 1.2 billion dollars in sales in 2023. They are also trending in a negative direction. They are down 2.4% from last year.

The sports drink company that experienced the most growth is Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime drink. Despite dealing with a controversy (in the form of a class action lawsuit), the company is up a whopping 1676.6% from last year. In total, they have had 377 million dollars in sales this year.

Rounding out 2023’s top five is Electrolit, which is narrowly trailing Prime in sales this year (370 million dollars). They are also on the rise, as their sales are up 20.9% from last year.

Is it just us, or is all this talk of sports drinks making anyone else thirsty?