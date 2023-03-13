Home » news » Bostons Damon Stoudamire Finalizing A Five Year Deal To Become The Next Head Coach At Georgia Tech

Boston’s Damon Stoudamire finalizing a five-year deal to become the next head coach at Georgia Tech

The Boston Celtics are one of the top title contenders in the league and have plans to make it back to the Finals this season. Team success correlates to coaches being poached from other teams across the league and even at the college level. That’s exactly what’s happening to the Celtics, losing a top assistant coach to a college head coaching job. Damon Stoudmire had already informed the team that he will be taking the head coaching job at Georgia Tech and is leaving the team immediately. 

 Stoudmire was in his second year with the Boston Celtics and now get’s his chance to run the program at Georgia Tech. He replaces head coach Josh Pastner who had just one NCAA tournament berth in seven seasons with the Yellow Jackets. Pastner finished with a 109-114 record.

It’s now Stoudmire’s chance to revive Georgia Tech and make them a contender in the ACC. He’ll bring a blend of college and NBA coaching experience to his new gig.

Damon Stoudmire taking over as the new head coach at Georgia Tech

The 49-year-old was ROY of the NBA back in 1995-96 and now get’s the chance to run a division one program in college with Georgia Tech. He was previously the head coach of Pacific University, a division three program. Stoudmire also spent time as an assistant coach with Memphis, Rice, and Arizona throughout his coaching career.

He’s been a key assistant for first-year head coach Joe Mazzulla and it’s going to be tough for Boston to replace him. The Georgia Tech athletic program recently hired a new athletic director J Batt. A change was made to the football program’s head coach and Batt is doing the same for basketball.

Georgia Tech has made the NCAA tournament just five times in the last 20 years and only one time in the last ten. Tech hasn’t made back-to-back tournament appearances since ’03-4 and ’04-05 and Stoudmire will help to get rid of the drought they are in for the postseason.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

