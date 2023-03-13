The Boston Celtics are one of the top title contenders in the league and have plans to make it back to the Finals this season. Team success correlates to coaches being poached from other teams across the league and even at the college level. That’s exactly what’s happening to the Celtics, losing a top assistant coach to a college head coaching job. Damon Stoudmire had already informed the team that he will be taking the head coaching job at Georgia Tech and is leaving the team immediately.

Stoudmire was in his second year with the Boston Celtics and now get’s his chance to run the program at Georgia Tech. He replaces head coach Josh Pastner who had just one NCAA tournament berth in seven seasons with the Yellow Jackets. Pastner finished with a 109-114 record.

It’s now Stoudmire’s chance to revive Georgia Tech and make them a contender in the ACC. He’ll bring a blend of college and NBA coaching experience to his new gig.

Damon Stoudamire is expected to agree on a five-year deal to become Georgia Tech's next head coach, per @wojespn and @PeteThamel pic.twitter.com/bZepyZtxpe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2023

Damon Stoudmire taking over as the new head coach at Georgia Tech

The 49-year-old was ROY of the NBA back in 1995-96 and now get’s the chance to run a division one program in college with Georgia Tech. He was previously the head coach of Pacific University, a division three program. Stoudmire also spent time as an assistant coach with Memphis, Rice, and Arizona throughout his coaching career.

He’s been a key assistant for first-year head coach Joe Mazzulla and it’s going to be tough for Boston to replace him. The Georgia Tech athletic program recently hired a new athletic director J Batt. A change was made to the football program’s head coach and Batt is doing the same for basketball.

Georgia Tech has made the NCAA tournament just five times in the last 20 years and only one time in the last ten. Tech hasn’t made back-to-back tournament appearances since ’03-4 and ’04-05 and Stoudmire will help to get rid of the drought they are in for the postseason.