Grant Williams turned down a four-year extension with the Boston Celtics in a low-$50 million range, according to sources. The fourth-year wing is reportedly seeking an annual salary of $20 million.

“That figure is considered premature, and a target number has not been established internally yet as he has focused on the season,” said Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“Williams’ representatives and the team discussed an extension before the season that could have reached the low-$50 million range over four seasons but could not agree on the guarantee structure,” added Weiss.

Through 64 starts this season, Grant Williams is averaging career highs of 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 27.3 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 45.6% from the floor and 40.8% beyond the arc.

Since Boston’s 119-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 12, the forward has been dealing with a ligament strain in his shooting elbow exacerbated by inflammation in the surrounding muscle.

While Grant Williams is worthy of a contract extension, Celtics executives were shocked that the Tennessee product was asking for $20 million annually. Even at full strength, his stats don’t warrant that kind of a deal.

Jaylen Brown inked a four-year, $107 million contract extension with Boston in 2019. The two-time All-Star is earning $28,741,071 this season and is projected to make $30,723,215 next season. Brown is averaging 26.6 points, 7.0 boards, and 3.3 assists per game.

Likewise, MVP candidate Jayson Tatum signed a five-year, $163 million extension deal with the Celtics in 2020. The two-time All-NBA Member is making $30,351,780 right now and $32,600,060 for the 2023-24 season. Tatum is logging 30.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.8 dimes.

Then there’s Malcolm Brogdon, who’s earning $22.6 million this season. The former Indiana Pacer is averaging 14.8 points, 4.1 boards, 3.7 assists, and 25.6 minutes through 55 games off the bench.

If Grant Williams improved his shooting and notched double-digit points per game, only then would he have a strong case for a larger contract. Could the forward earn twice that amount on the open market? That’s another possibility.

