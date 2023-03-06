Home » news » Bostons Joe Mazzulla Gives An Injury Update For Robert Williams Iii Hamstring Says Hes Out The Next 7 10 Days

Main Page

Boston’s Joe Mazzulla gives an injury update for Robert Williams III (hamstring), says he’s out the next 7-10 days

Updated 2 hours ago on
3 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Joe Mazzulla’s Boston Celtics fell short in double OT vs the Knicks last night and the team is on a small two-game losing streak. They are now 1.5 games back in the East from being in first place and have lost back-to-back games against the Nets and Knicks, respectively. In their loss on Friday to Brooklyn, big man Robert Williams exited the game with a hamstring injury and Mazzulla gave an update saying that he’s going to be out for the next 7-10 days. 

He made these comments yesterday when talking to the media and it’s a blow to Boston’s defensive intensity and rebounding. Robert Williams III is supposed to be the young player who can give Al Horford (36) more rest than he tends to get.

Williams III is the one who’s always dealing with injuries and it’s got to make the Celtics think about finding a new center for next season and the future moving forwards. At second in the Eastern Conference, Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+300) to win the Finals this season.

Robert Williams now dealing with a hamstring injury for the Boston Celtics

Williams III has only played in 28 of the Celtics’ 65 regular season games so far this season. He missed the first 29 games of the season while recovering from offseason meniscus surgery. Recently, he’s also been recovering from an ankle injury and he just cannot stay healthy this season. That’s sadly been a recurring theme of his young career.

The most games he’s played in a regular season was last year with 61 and has finished with 32 games or less played twice in his career. Despite the injuries piling up, his head coach is confident about Williams making a return and being just as healthy as he was.

“I don’t know how hard it is for him,”… “I do know he’s done a great job this year getting to a point where he is healthy, he is on the floor, and working through stuff. And so, I trust that he’ll be able to do that with this as well.” – Joe Mazzulla

In his 28 games played with 18 starts for Boston this season he’s averaging (8.4) points, (8.6) rebounds, and (1.5) assists per game. His (.750) field-goal percentage is a career-high for him this season and he’s a big part in Boston’s defensive intensity. The Celtics will play it safe with him for the rest of the regular season as they know that they need his production in the playoffs.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now