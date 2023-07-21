Home » news » Celtics Robert Williams Is Looking To Be More Selfish On Offense Next Season

Celtics: Robert Williams is looking to be more ‘selfish’ on offense next season

To boost their roster, the Boston Celtics traded for big man Kristaps Porzingis this offseason. The Celtics have been searching for consistent scoring in their frontcourt. Something they haven’t had in the past few seasons. Wanting to make more of an impact on the offensive end is Robert Williams. He’s been working hard to expand his offensive skill set this offseason. Williams wants to be a more “selfish” player on offense in 2023-24. 

Over his five-year career with Boston, Robert Williams has been a traditional big man. His offensive skill set is very limited, but he’s an elite defender. In 2021-22, he was an All-Defensive selection. This offseason, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports reported that Willaims has been working with his trainer Aaron Miller.

Expanding his offensive game will be beneficial to his overall effectiveness on the court. Williams’ (10.0) points per game in 2021-22 were the most of his career so far.


Robert Williams wants to polish up his offensive skills for the 2023-24 season

As a six-foot-nine big man, Robert Williams plays exceptional defense and is a top-tier rebounder. However, his offensive skills are limited, and that negatively affects the team. Boston is able to hide that during the regular season. When gameplans become more detailed in the playoffs, Williams’ production on offense lacks.

In five NBA seasons, Williams has yet to make a three-pointer. Over his first two seasons, he never attempted a shot from range. Williams wants to be able to create his own offense, something he’s not been able to do in the past. Most of his points come off alley-oop dunks or put-backs after snagging a rebound.


His trainer Aaron Miller and teammate Jayson Tatum both want to see Willaims be more “selfish” on offense. Last offseason, Williams was not healthy and had knee surgery right before the start of the season. Luckily, he’s fully healthy at the moment and will be heading into the 2023-24 season at 100 percent. Williams will look to be an effective two-way player for the Celtics next season.

