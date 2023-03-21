The Boston Celtics will be finishing up a six-game road trip where they have gone 3-2 so far. Tonight they will face a top-three team in the West when they play the Sacramento Kings. Boston has just a half-game lead over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference standings. They need every win they can get to ensure the highest possible spot in the playoffs. Big man Robert Williams hasn’t played since 3/3, but there is a strong chance that he does return tonight vs the Kings.

Williams was off Boston’s injury report that the team put on social media yesterday and that almost implies that the big man will be making his return. He’s played in only 28 of Boston’s 72 games this season. The start of this season was delayed due to an off-season knee surgery he had to have.

When healthy, Williams is a dominant force on the defensive end for the Celtics and can change the way the team plays. Both sides will hope for him to stay healthy in what Boston hopes is a deep postseason run. NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (+375) to win the Finals this season.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Sacramento: Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 20, 2023

Williams is expected to return to the Celtics lineup tonight after missing the last eight games in a row

Boston’s big man has been out the last eight games with a hamstring injury. It’s been another tough season due to injuries for the 25-year-old. Even if he plays every regular season game left for Boston he will still be under 40 games played overall. That will be the third time in his five-year career that it’s happened.

The most games he played was last season where he played and started in 61 games for the Celtics, playing (29.6) minutes per game. This season he’s played in 28 games and has made 18 starts and is down to (24.2) minutes per game. Williams is still young in his NBA career, but injuries seem to be his biggest obstacle so far.

You can watch the Celtics and the Kings play at 10:00 pm EST tonight when the game airs nationally on NBA TV. The Celtics will look for Robert Williams to make his presence felt down low and on the defensive end when he returns tonight.