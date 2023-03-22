The Boston Celtics are one of four teams across the league that have already clinched a playoff berth. Milwaukee, Philly, Denver, and themselves are awaiting the rest of the field as the 2022-23 season is in the final stretch. Boston has been led by the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown all season long. They set a new franchise record with their 66th game where both players score at least 25 points. It passes the legendary John Havlicek & Jo Jo White.

Tatum and Brown are catalysts on both ends of the floor for the Celtics and will be a huge factor in how far they make it this postseason. Their ultimate goal since day one was to make it back to the Finals to avenge their loss to the Warriors last season. The Celtics are in a strong position to do that again this season.

Before they reach the Finals again they’ll have to take down the gauntlet that is the Eastern Conference this season. Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+375) to win the Finals this season.

Tuesday night against the Kings, Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum each scored 25 points in the same game for the 66th time. In doing so, they passed John Havlicek & Jo Jo White for the most such games by a duo in Celtics history. pic.twitter.com/sUMxxDsl54 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 22, 2023

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are etching their name in the Celtics’ history

The duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been lethal over the last few seasons for the Boston Celtics. That has stayed true this year as both have played 60+ games and have been extremely reliable. Tatum had 36 points and Brown had 27 last night vs the Kings in Boston’s 132-109 win on the road.

As a team, the Celtics are averaging (117.8) points per game this season, the third highest in the league after the Warriors and Kings. Jayson Tatum averages (30.1) points and Jaylen Brown averages (26.7) points to combine for 56.8 of Boston’s points per game. Together they combine for (.482), nearly 50 percent of the team’s offensive production each game.

Tatum and Brown will only continue to get better each season and they have a chance to be one of Boston’s most legendary duos. The Celtics are currently second in the Eastern Conference with a 50-23 record, only two games back from the Milwaukee Bucks.