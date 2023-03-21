Despite the Boston Celtics’ success this season, it seems as if one of their star players is weary about his future with the team. Jaylen Brown is in his seventh season with the Boston Celtics and his long-term future with the team seems to be in jeopardy. In a recent interview, Brown expressed his feelings about what he wants for his career down the line. He was unsure whether that future was with or without the Boston Celtics. The only franchise he’s played for in his seven-year career.

Brown was named an all-star for the second time in his career this season and is averaging a career-high (26.7) points per game. Jayson Tatum and himself have been offensive catalysts for Boston all season, but Brown’s recent quotes make it feel like he’s tired of being an afterthought.

Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+375) to win the Finals this season.

Jaylen Brown on remaining in Boston long term: “I don’t know. As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me. We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m… https://t.co/IHBNFPXemI pic.twitter.com/eDcyKaf91J — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 21, 2023

Jaylen Brown has made his feelings more than clear about the city of Boston and what he wants for his future

Today’s drama with Jaylen Brown comes just days after he called out part of the Celtics fan base. He called out those who take out their frustrations of the game on players and that they are problematic to the Celtics organization. On top of this, he said he thinks there are Celtics fans who are toxic to the organization and don’t want the athletes to be able to use their platforms.

Brown was on a podcast with The Ringers Logan Murdock and he gave his feelings about what he wants for his future and whether that is with Boston or not. The two-time all-star had this to say.

“I don’t know. As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me. We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.” – Jaylen Brown

It doesn’t sound like money is the biggest factor in Brown’s deciding on whether he wants to remain a Celtic or not. CBA rules at the moment do not allow the Celtics to offer Brown a supermax contract to be able to sign this summer. He would have to wait until he becomes a free agent in 2024.

The only way the Celtics could sign him to a supermax contract this summer is if he makes an All-NBA team. That is the one expectation of the rule.