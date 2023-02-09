Jaylen Brown suffers facial fracture at Celtics vs Sixers game after colliding with teammate Jayson Tatum

With a little less than two minutes left until the halftime buzzer, both Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum went after the same offensive rebound and crashed into each other. Tatum accidentally had his arm out as Brown took the worst part of it, colliding against the fowards’s elbow just below his left eye.

Almost immediately, Brown had to leave the floor and went directly to the locker room, while his team was winning 55 to 50 against Philadelphia. Right before the start of the third quarter, the Boston team finally ruled him out for the rest of the match with a facial contusion.

The shooting guard finished the game with 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists, as his team went on to win the game 106-99 without him.

Watch the play were he collides against Tatum and judge it for yourself:

Tatum, on the other hand, played a total of 37 minutes and scored only 12 points, but won 8 rebounds and handed out 9 assists, as the main scorers for his side were Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon both with 19. As for the Sixers, Joel Embiid took care of his side’s arsenal and dropped 29 in total.

Will Brown miss the All-Star Game?

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, it has been confirmed that Brown has suffered a facial fracture and will miss time. As we are only two weeks away from the All-Star Game, the expectation is that he’ll probably be out of action and will not be available for the highly-awaited weekend, as he was voted as an Eastern Conference reserve.

REPORT: Jaylen Brown could miss the All-Star game after suffering a facial fracture from an elbow by Jayson Tatum, via @ShamsCharania. Oh no… 🥲 pic.twitter.com/qsqlzSr6Qz — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 9, 2023

After the match, coach Joe Mazzulla said he had no further news on the injury, but as Malcolm Brogdon left the locker room he said Brown appeared to be in pain when he left.

“I called him but he didn’t answer,” Mazzulla said. “But I’ll get that ASAP. I hope he’s OK.”

So far this season, Brown has been having a career year. He’s on pace to average career highs with 27 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game. His 49% shooting percentage is also the best he’s shot in his seven NBA seasons.

The Celtics have four games remaining before the break and resume for the rest of the regular season in two weeks on February 23rd. The contests Brown would miss are against the Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons and finally Charlotte Hornets, who they will play against tomorrow February 10 in the TD Garden (6:30pm CST).

The Massachussets side are still first in the Eastern Conference with 39 victories in 55 matches so far.

Another player who might miss the All-Star Game is Pelicans’ star Zion Williamson, who has been slowly making his way back to action after injury and seems to have fallen again last night to a hamstring pain. Both players would add to the injury list who’ll miss the famous weekend in Salt Lake City, led by Kevin Durant.