The Boston Celtics made the NBA Finals last season and had all intentions of making it back. That was until they got embarrassed by the Miami Heat at home in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. This offseason, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal thinks that Boston should split up the All-NBA duo. It would take a massive trade haul for the Celtics to move one of their two all-stars.

Under league rules, players who have played at least seven seasons and earned an All-NBA honor are eligible for a supermax extension. Jaylen Brown just completed his seventh season in the league and was named to second-team All-NBA. He’s eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million supermax extension this summer.

In the 2024 offseason, Jayson Tatum is eligible for a five-year, $318 million supermax extension. Tatum will play his seventh NBA season next year and earned first-team All-NBA honors this past season. Both players look to be the future of the Celtics franchise. Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t see it that way.

Former Celtic Shaquille O'Neal advises Boston to break up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown "I don't want five stars on my team. I want a guy that I can go to every night, I want a guy that's going to lead, and I want three dogs, three others. I would prefer if they were…

Shaquille O’Neal thinks the Boston Celtics should split up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Despite Tatum and Brown’s individual success, the team failed to reach their goal this season. They were eliminated in Game 7 of the ECF on their home court to the #8-seeded Miami Heat. Boston was disappointed in how the season ended and media members across the league thought their effort was embarrassing.

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal thinks that Boston should split up the All-NBA duo. It would certainly shock the NBA landscape to see the Celtics split up Tatum and Brown. They’ve had an incredible amount of success with the Celtics in their playing time together.

Over the last four to five seasons, the Celtics have been a team that you can pencil in to make the Eastern Conference Final. The future for the Celtics is very much unknown if they were to spit up Tatum and Brown. As people say, the grass is not always greener on the other side.