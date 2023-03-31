The Boston Celtics destroyed the Milwaukee Bucks on their home court last night, 140-99. That win puts the Celtics just two games back in the Eastern Conference standings with five regular seasons games left to play. Boston outscored the Bucks in all four quarters last night and the game was never really close, especially after halftime. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 70 points last night. They are the first teammates to have 10, 30-point games in a season as a duo since Kobe and Shaq in 2002.

Tatum and Brown led the way on offense for the Celtics last night much like they’ve done all season long. The duo accounts for 48 percent of the total points (118.3) that Boston scores per game this season with a combined average of (57.1) points. As a team, the Celtics were efficient from the field and Milwaukee struggled to score all game.

Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown are the first pair of teammates to have a season with ten 30-point games as a duo since Shaq and Kobe (2002-03) pic.twitter.com/ROPsQ7D70J — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 31, 2023

The Boston Celtics as a team shot over 50 percent from both the field and beyond the arc last night. Their offense suffocated the Milwaukee Bucks all game long as the Celtics have a massive lead for nearly the entire game. At one point in the game, the score was 100-61 with about three minutes left in the third quarter. Milwaukee never had a chance.

Jayson Tatum’s offensive masterpiece was a driving force behind Boston’s massive blowout. He shot 12-18 from the field and was 8-10 from beyond the arc and a perfect 8-8 from the free-throw line. It tied his most efficient shooting performance of the season and was his 11th 40-point game in 2022-23.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 70 to hand the Bucks their second-largest home loss in franchise history 😯 pic.twitter.com/bEKemJ9on2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 31, 2023

Last night was also his 22nd 40-point game as a Celtic and he passes Hall of Famer Paul Pierce for second most in franchise history. His counterpart Jaylen Brown had a nice game as well. He finished with 30/5/5 and went 12-20 from the field, and 3-6 from deep. Boston’s matchup vs Milwaukee could certainly be a playoff series down the line and a blowout win like that has to bring confidence to the Celtics’ locker room.