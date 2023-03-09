Main Page
Jayson Tatum records 36th 30-point game, one shy of tying Larry Bird
Jayson Tatum logged his 36th 30-point game of the season in Wednesday night’s 115-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the fourth-most in a season in Boston Celtics history and one shy of tying Larry Bird (1984-85) for the third-most.
In the 1970-71 season, John Havlicek recorded 38 30-point games. Bird amassed 39 30-point games in the 1987-88 season, the most in franchise history. With only 15 games remaining in the regular season, Tatum could at least tie the Hall of Famer’s record.
According to multiple NBA betting sites, Jayson Tatum has fourth-shortest odds to win the MVP award. Sportsbooks are showing greater odds for Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Jayson Tatum recorded his 36th 30-point game of the season, 4th-most in a season in Celtics history and 1 shy of tying Larry Bird in 1984-85 for 3rd most.
1987-88 L. Bird 39
1970-71 J. Havlicek 38
1984-85 L. Bird 37
2022-23 J. Tatum 36 pic.twitter.com/b9pzZCUCnq
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 9, 2023
In Boston’s 115-93 victory against the Blazers on Wednesday night, Jayson Tatum finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 31 minutes of action. Plus, he shot 11-of-17 (64.7%) from the field and 6-of-10 (60%) beyond the arc.
The Celtics avoided their first four-game losing streak. Despite Robert Williams III (strained left hamstring) missing his third straight game, Al Horford stepped up for Boston, posting 17 points in just 24 minutes.
Four-time All-Star Jayson Tatum tallies 36th 30-point game of season, one short of tying Larry Bird for the third-most in Celtics history
Boston led by as many as 27 points in the fourth quarter. “Just getting out of that losing streak is good for our group,” Horford said. “I guess you could say it’s a breath of fresh air.”
However, the C’s still trail the Milwaukee Bucks by two games for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Boston is 28-16 against its conference opponents, whereas Milwaukee is 28-14. If Jayson Tatum stays healthy, the Celtics could reclaim the No. 1 seed.
Most 40-point games in a season in @celtics history
1987-88 Larry Bird 11
2022-23 Jayson Tatum 9
1984-85 Larry Bird 9 pic.twitter.com/OxDDBoLBVR
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 2, 2023
“I think that’s always the goal, no matter how many games are left,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said about bouncing back. “The great teams stay the best version of themselves the longest. And when you don’t, you have to quickly get back to who you are.”
Jayson Tatum will probably not win MVP this season. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old is averaging career highs of 30.3 points, 8.8 boards, 4.7 assists, and 37.4 minutes through 62 starts. Also, Tatum is shooting 46.3% from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed [2023].
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals [2023].
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide [2023].
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for [2023].
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for [2023].
- 5-Star Recruit Trentyn Flowers Narrows List, Sets Commitment Date
- Kristaps Porzingis first 7-footer with multiple games of 40 points, five 3-pointers
- Devin Booker is the first player in Phoenix’s franchise history to record four straight games with 35+ points
- Pelicans’ injury report is a nightmare as Brandon Ingram sprains his ankle again and Zion Williamson is out for two more weeks
- Chicago’s Lonzo Ball could miss another 6 months if he does indeed need a third knee surgery, according to league sources
-
College Basketball 7 days ago
Big East Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
-
New York 1 week ago
How To Bet On Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury In New York | NYC Online Sports Betting Guide
-
College Basketball 6 days ago
Kentucky Basketball Coach John Calipari Contract, Salary, Net Worth, and Buyout
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Kings’ coach Mike Brown hopes there aren’t too many 170-point games as his team reached historic NBA score