Home » news » The Boston Celtics Are 22 1 When Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Both Score 30 Points A 957 Win Percentage Including The Playoffs

Main Page

The Boston Celtics are 22-1 when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both score 30 points, a (.957) win percentage including the playoffs

Updated 44 mins ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

When Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing to their full potential, it’s hard for the Boston Celtics to lose. They are now 22-1, including the playoffs, when Tatum and Brown both score 30 points each. That (.957) win percentage is the best among all duos in NBA history, with a minimum of 20 games played together. Both all-stars scored 31 points last night in Boston’s 129-121 win in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead. 

The Atlanta Hawks gave a valiant effort last night vs the Celtics in Game 4, but Boston was not going to lose two games in a row to the seventh seed. Game 5 at home on Tuesday night should be a closeout game for the Celtics who have the Philadelphia 76ers waiting for them in the second round.

NBA betting sites have the Boston Celtics at (+225) to win the Finals this season.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both scored 31 points last night in Game 4 vs the Hawks

The Boston Celtics never trailed last night after taking an early 4-3 lead in the first quarter. A Jayson Tatum three with just over two minutes in the fourth gave Boston a 118-106 lead. Atlanta fought back, but Boston’s elite duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for Boston’s final 16 points of the game.

Tatum also scored 16 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and he’s been known to finish out games for the Celtics over the past few seasons. He’s grown into a superstar role with Boston and has thrived doing so. Jaylen Brown played a team-high 42 minutes last night and delivered 31 points as well.

He had been wearing a protective face mask since February after sustaining facial contusions. Brown started the game 1-7 last night with the mask on and quickly took it off. After that, he went an impressive 11-15 from the field. The Celtics have a chance to end this series tomorrow night with a win in Game 5. Look for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to be a big part of their success if they do win.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now