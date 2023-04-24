When Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing to their full potential, it’s hard for the Boston Celtics to lose. They are now 22-1, including the playoffs, when Tatum and Brown both score 30 points each. That (.957) win percentage is the best among all duos in NBA history, with a minimum of 20 games played together. Both all-stars scored 31 points last night in Boston’s 129-121 win in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead.

The Atlanta Hawks gave a valiant effort last night vs the Celtics in Game 4, but Boston was not going to lose two games in a row to the seventh seed. Game 5 at home on Tuesday night should be a closeout game for the Celtics who have the Philadelphia 76ers waiting for them in the second round.

The Boston Celtics never trailed last night after taking an early 4-3 lead in the first quarter. A Jayson Tatum three with just over two minutes in the fourth gave Boston a 118-106 lead. Atlanta fought back, but Boston’s elite duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for Boston’s final 16 points of the game.

Tatum also scored 16 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and he’s been known to finish out games for the Celtics over the past few seasons. He’s grown into a superstar role with Boston and has thrived doing so. Jaylen Brown played a team-high 42 minutes last night and delivered 31 points as well.

He had been wearing a protective face mask since February after sustaining facial contusions. Brown started the game 1-7 last night with the mask on and quickly took it off. After that, he went an impressive 11-15 from the field. The Celtics have a chance to end this series tomorrow night with a win in Game 5. Look for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to be a big part of their success if they do win.