The Boston Celtics finished with the league’s second-best record this season (57-25) and the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Leading the way on both sides of the ball for the Celtics this season was once again, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston’s two-time all-star has been campaigning for himself to earn an All-NBA selection this season. Brown could receive a massive contract if that happens.

If Brown makes one of the three, five-man All-NBA teams this year, he could receive a massive payday from the Celtics. The Celtics could offer him a four-year, $290 million super-max contract if he is All- NBA and he’s well aware of that. That’s why Brown has been actively campaigning for himself to earn an All-NBA nod this season.

Waking up to people putting Jaylen Brown on the 2nd All NBA team is a great way to start the day pic.twitter.com/zWp32R7dI5 — Colin (@CM1661) April 11, 2023

Jaylen Brown knows how much money is on the line if he does make an All-NBA team this season

In 67 games played for the Celtics this season, Jaylen Brown averaged a career-high (26.6) points and (6.9) rebounds per game along with (3.5) assists and (1.1) steals. He was a legitimate two-way star for Boston this season alongside Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics are looking to make a deep postseason run to get back to the NBA Finals. Boston wants to avenge their loss to the Golden State Warriors in a series they thought they could have won. Jaylen Brown wants his team to succeed, but he also is not shy about speaking out for himself. He had this to say to the Boston Globe.

“I think I’m more than deserving. This is the second-best team in the league. I’ve played nothing but winning basketball, helped lead my team and I’m in the [top] 10 in scoring and I’m efficient. I guess you look at the criteria and I think I more than meet it.” – Jaylen Brown

Boston’s first-round playoff series will be against the Atlanta Hawks who secured the seventh seed with a win against the Miami Heat last night.