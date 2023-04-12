The Atlanta Hawks caught the Miami Heat flat-footed early in the game and never looked back. Their lead was cut to single digits throughout the game by the Heat, but the Hawks bullied Miami last night. Atlanta’s 116-105 win earned them the seventh seed in the East and a first-round series vs the Boston Celtics. After the game, the Hawks’ Twitter account was trolling the Heat for being the first seventh seed to lose a game in the play-in tournament.

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks jumped on the Heat early last night and did not let up. They led by 21 at one point in the first half and had a 65-50 lead heading into halftime. Miami was a five-point favorite heading into the game, but it was very clear that the Hawks were more prepared.

Georgia Sports Betting sites have the Hawks at (+17500) to win the Finals this season.

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Miami Heat and secured the #7 seed in the Eastern Conference

Coming into the play-in game last night, the Hawks had lost seven straight games to the Heat and 11 of their last 12, including the playoffs. However, head coach Quin Snyder’s team dominated from the jump and got a well-deserved win. The biggest disparity coming out of the game was the rebounding difference.

Atlanta outrebounded the Heat, 63-39 last night. Clint Capela had 21 rebounds last night, roughly 54 percent of the total amount of rebounds that the Heat had as a team. The Heat had six offensive rebounds as a team last night and Capela had 13 by himself. It was clear that Miami’s lack of a true big man was hurting them.

The Hawks’ opening game of the playoffs is this Saturday vs the Boston Celtics. That game will air nationally on ESPN and will tip off at 3:30 pm EST. NBA betting sites currently have the Celtics at (-420) to win Game 1.