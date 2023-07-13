Home » news » Celtics Brad Stevens Is Reportedly Optimistic About Jaylen Brown Signing A Max Contract This Offseason

Main Page

Celtics’ Brad Stevens is reportedly ‘optimistic’ about Jaylen Brown signing a max contract this offseason

Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 41 mins ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Celtics Jaylen Brown passes Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, and Donovan Mitchell in total scoring

Jaylen Brown has spent his entire seven-year career with the Boston Celtics. The two-time all-star has developed into one of the league’s best SGs over the last seasons. Jayson Tatum and himself are a lethal one-two punch for the Celtics. This offseason, Brown is eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million supermax extension. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens is “optimistic” that the two sides can get a deal done before the start of next season. 

During the 2022-23 seasons, Jaylen Brown earned second-team All-NBA honors. That made him eligible to sign a supermax extension with Boston this off-season. He averaged a career-high (26.6) points and (6.9) rebounds per game.

It’s no secret that the Celtics want Brown back for the next season and beyond. After Jayson Tatum, he’s the second-best player on the team. It would be shocking to not see the two parties reach a deal this offseason. Brad Stevens and the rest of Boston’s front office will look to get that done.


After Brad Stevens spoke at Summer League, signs point to Boston signing Jaylen Brown

The money is not the issue in this deal. As it stands, Jaylen Brown is getting the most money he could possibly be offered at this point in his career. What’s holding the deal is discussions over a fifth-year player option. Additionally, Brown might want to add a no-trade clause to his deal.

Brown saw the Celtics trade away Marcus Smart this offseason after nine years with the franchise. He’s playing it smart and wants to ensure that the same thing won’t happen to him. In 2016, Brown was the third overall pick by the Boston Celtics and is now up for a big payday.

Per Brian Robb of MassLive, Brad Stevens says that discussions between the Celtics’ front office and Brown have been “good”. He did not go into a ton of detail but said that he felt “optimistic” about the two sides reaching a deal on the supermax extension. It’s only a matter of time before Jaylen Brown signs the largest contract in Celtics franchise history.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now