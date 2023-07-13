Jaylen Brown has spent his entire seven-year career with the Boston Celtics. The two-time all-star has developed into one of the league’s best SGs over the last seasons. Jayson Tatum and himself are a lethal one-two punch for the Celtics. This offseason, Brown is eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million supermax extension. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens is “optimistic” that the two sides can get a deal done before the start of next season.

During the 2022-23 seasons, Jaylen Brown earned second-team All-NBA honors. That made him eligible to sign a supermax extension with Boston this off-season. He averaged a career-high (26.6) points and (6.9) rebounds per game.

It’s no secret that the Celtics want Brown back for the next season and beyond. After Jayson Tatum, he’s the second-best player on the team. It would be shocking to not see the two parties reach a deal this offseason. Brad Stevens and the rest of Boston’s front office will look to get that done.

New from @SouichiTerada and me: Brad Stevens gave a revealing update tonight in Las Vegas on the Celtics supermax extension talks with Jaylen Brown https://t.co/0DdayxoeoL — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) July 13, 2023



After Brad Stevens spoke at Summer League, signs point to Boston signing Jaylen Brown

The money is not the issue in this deal. As it stands, Jaylen Brown is getting the most money he could possibly be offered at this point in his career. What’s holding the deal is discussions over a fifth-year player option. Additionally, Brown might want to add a no-trade clause to his deal.

Brown saw the Celtics trade away Marcus Smart this offseason after nine years with the franchise. He’s playing it smart and wants to ensure that the same thing won’t happen to him. In 2016, Brown was the third overall pick by the Boston Celtics and is now up for a big payday.

Per Brian Robb of MassLive, Brad Stevens says that discussions between the Celtics’ front office and Brown have been “good”. He did not go into a ton of detail but said that he felt “optimistic” about the two sides reaching a deal on the supermax extension. It’s only a matter of time before Jaylen Brown signs the largest contract in Celtics franchise history.