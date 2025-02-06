Nets’ Jordi Fernandez Steps Down As Team Canada Head Coach

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez is stepping down from his role as head coach of the Canadian senior men’s basketball team. Sportsnet’s Michael Grange was first to report.

Fernandez was in the role since the summer of 2023, taking over for Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse.

During that time, Fernandez led Canada to a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which included a win over Team USA in the bronze medal game. The performance at the tournament also clinched the team’s first Olympic appearance since 2000.

At the 2024 Olympics, Canada went undefeated in group play against Spain, Greece and Australia. The quarterfinals did not go as intended, falling to the host country, France.

Nathaniel Mitchell served as Canada’s head coach in their most recent November 2024 window for the FIBA Men’s AmeriCup Qualifiers.

Canada currently ranks fifth in the FIBA World Rankings, behind U.S.A., Serbia, Germany and France.

Price Of Success

Fernandez had been viewed as a rising star in coaching circles before getting hired as Canada’s head coach. He was an associate head coach with the Sacramento Kings before that. He also spent six seasons prior to that working for Michael Malone’s staff with the Denver Nuggets.

After his success with Canada at the FIBA World Cup, the Nets identified him as a top candidate in a six-week process. They made him the 24th head coach in franchise history.

In his first season as head coach of the Nets, Brooklyn sits at 17-33 in what was expected to be a rebuilding year.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder have both been traded away, while it remains to be seen what happens with Cameron Johnson.

Who Next For Team Canada?

This is a job expected to be highly coveted, with an opportunity to coach current MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Olympics in Los Angeles could arguably showcase the greatest roster the Canadian men have assembled to date.

That roster could also include Jamal Murray, Andrew Wiggins, R.J. Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Luguentz Dort, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

There are no major fixtures on the calendar for the next year. Knowing that, Canada Basketball’s executives, led by general manager Rowan Barrett, can take their time in evaluating who may be the best candidate going forward.

Previously, two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash was considered for the role before Fernandez was ultimately hired.