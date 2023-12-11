Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is now leading the NBA with 641 points through 21 games of the 2023-24 season. Luka Doncic (637) is second, followed by Nikola Jokic (624), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (609), and Joel Embiid (600).

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.3 blocks, and 34.6 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 61.4% from the floor. His true shooting percentage (64.8%) is also a career high in his 11th season.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Antetokounmpo has fifth-shortest odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Jokic, Doncic, Embiid, and Jayson Tatum.

2023-2024 NBA Points Leaders: 641 – Giannis Antetokounmpo

637 – Luka Dončić

624 – Nikola Jokić

609 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

600 – Joel Embiid



The five-time All-Defensive member has six career games with 40 or more points on 80% shooting or better. Wilt Chamberlain and Adrian Dantley retired with seven games.

Amar’e Stoudemire and Shaquille O’Neal recorded three games. Six players each logged two — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bernard King, George Gervin, Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, and Wayman Tisdale.

In Milwaukee’s 126-124 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 9, the seven-time All-Star posted a season-high 54 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists in 37 minutes of action.

Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in field goals (247) and 2-point field goals (238) this season as well. Not to mention, the two-time MVP ranks sixth in total rebounds (223) this season, 14th in steals (29), and 19th in blocks (28).

Additionally, the Bucks star is fifth in free throws (138), second in free throw attempts (210), fifth in player efficiency rating (29.2), second in defensive rating (107.8), and third in usage percentage (33.8%).

In Milwaukee’s 128-119 loss against the Pacers last Thursday during the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals, Antetokounmpo recorded 37 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 41 minutes of action.

Most PPG + RPG + APG: 51.3 — Joel Embiid

51.0 — Nikola Jokic

48.9 — Luka Doncic

46.2 — Giannis Antetokounmpo

43.2 — Kevin Durant

43.2 – Kevin Durant

42.6 – Tyrese Haliburton



Indiana outscored the Bucks 37-25 in the final frame.

“We’ve got to close it out in the fourth quarter, which is something we’ve done very well, we just couldn’t pull it off tonight,” Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said.

“It’s not the outcome that we wanted but we made it to Vegas, and we got to experience this. And I think it’s going to do wonders for our team. You always learn in wins, and you learn in losses.”

NBA sportsbooks show the Milwaukee Bucks with second-shortest odds below the Boston Celtics to win this season’s championship. Oddsmakers are still giving decent odds to the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.