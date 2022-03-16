Bucks vs Kings Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday at 10 EST. Milwaukee is going to be coming into this one after a very impressive win against the Utah Jazz as they have now won seven of their last 10 games. Sacramento on the other hand is going to be coming into this one after a great win against the Chicago Bulls, but they have only won three of their last 10 games.

Bucks vs Kings – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings

📊 Record: Bucks(43-26), Kings(25-45)

📅 Date: March 16th, 2022

🕛 Time: 10:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Golden 1 Center

🎲 Odds: Heat(-8.5), Pistons(+8.5)

Bucks vs Kings Odds

This is a game that Milwaukee should be able to take care of business in. This team does have a tendency at times of playing down to their opponents, so it is a game that the Kings could steal from them.

Bucks vs Kings Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Bucks Injuries

DeAndre’ Bembry out

Lindell Wigginton out

Pat Connaughton out

Kings Injuries

Jeremy Lamb day-to-day

Justin Holiday day-to-day

Terence Davis day-to-day

Bucks vs Kings Preview

Milwaukee will travel to Sacramento on Wednesday for a battle versus the Kings. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Wednesday’s game, check out our Bucks vs Kings preview below.

Lopez Is Back For Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to get Brook Lopez back and they welcomed him with open arms. It was clear that Milwaukee was missing him mightily for the entire season as he was only able to play in one game this year and that was at the beginning of the season before having back surgery.

With him on the court against the Utah Jazz, the Milwaukee Bucks just looked like a much better team. Lopez isn’t somebody who is going to go out there and score 20 points every night, but he is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA and that’s exactly what Milwaukee needs at the moment.

Milwaukee was able to get its first win over the Utah Jazz on Monday in over 20 years. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 30 points and 15 rebounds.

Kings Coming Off Good Win

The Sacramento Kings are also going to be coming into this one after a great win against the Chicago Bulls. Sacramento is currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference, but they do still have an outside shot of sneaking into that number 10 seed, which would put them in the playoffs.

They were able to beat the Bulls by nine points on Monday as De’Aaron Fox led the way with 34 points.

Sacramento is going to be coming in with the 25th rated net rating, the 21st rated offensive rating, and the 28th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Bucks vs Kings

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Bucks Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.

32-37 ATS this season.

Kings Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 33 have gone UNDER this season.

33-36-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Bucks vs Kings

For this game, I’m going to go with the Milwaukee Bucks to cover the spread and for Giannis Antetokounmpo to have 25 plus points.

The Kings were able to add Domantas Sabonis over the NBA trade deadline, but he has never had a history of getting stops on Giannis Antetokounmpo. I think that Giannis is going to be able to do his usual thing and get to the basket at will and secure the Bucks this win.

