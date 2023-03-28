The Sacramento Kings can clinch a spot in the 2023 NBA Playoffs tonight, and the Milwaukee Bucks can clinch their 12th Central Division title in franchise history and 18th division title overall.

More importantly, the Kings can end their 16-year playoff drought on Tuesday night if the Golden State Warriors lose to the New Orleans Pelicans. Sacramento has not qualified for the playoffs since 2006.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Kings have 11th-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are giving the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Memphis Grizzlies greater odds.

Tonight, the Sacramento Kings can clinch a spot in the 2023 NBA Playoffs and the Milwaukee Bucks can clinch the Central Division title. Clinch scenarios ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/D1nAvEDche — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 28, 2023

Additionally, this is Sacramento’s first 40-win season since 2005-06. However, during the first round of the 2006 NBA Playoffs, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Kings in six games. It was head coach Rick Adelman’s last season with the team.

If the Warriors defeat New Orleans tonight, Sacramento will have to continue to win. On Wednesday, the Kings take on the Portland Trail Blazers away at 10 p.m. ET, followed by a rematch at the same time this Friday. Then, they’ll play San Antonio at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, Apr. 2.

Kings can clinch a spot in 2023 NBA Playoffs tonight with a Golden State loss, Bucks can clinch Central Division title with a Cleveland loss

From 1968-70, the Milwaukee Bucks played in the Eastern Division. After that, from 1970-80, the team competed in the Midwest Division. Milwaukee won six Midwest Division championships. If the Cleveland Cavaliers lose tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, the Bucks win their 12th Central Division title.

Nonetheless, most basketball fans couldn’t care less about division titles. It’s all about NBA championships. The Bucks remain two games ahead of the Boston Celtics at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. It’s exactly why the Kings are aiming to win their first championship since 1951, when they were known as the Rochester Royals.

The Bucks are 8-0 when Brook has a 20/10 game. 24 PTS | 14 REB | 2 BLK | 8-11 FGM pic.twitter.com/bE3s9v3lZz — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 28, 2023

Moreover, the Bucks’ 31-15 conference record is tied with the Cavaliers for the best record against East opponents. Milwaukee also has a five-game lead over the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

Sportsbooks show the Bucks as the betting favorite to win the 2023 NBA Finals. Without a doubt, the Celtics are Milwaukee’s biggest threat in the East.

Last season, the C’s defeated the Bucks in seven games during the second round of the playoffs. Boston has the next-best odds of winning this year’s championship, followed by the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, and Warriors. Can the Kings represent the West in this year’s NBA Finals?

