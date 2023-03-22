Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis are tied for the most offensive fouls this season with a total of 52. Bam Adebayo (47) ranks third, followed by Jonas Valanciunas (47), and Julius Randle (40).

Milwaukee’s superstar also ranks ninth this season in blocked field goal attempts (75). Meanwhile, Sabonis sits at the 25th spot on the list (56). Sacramento’s starting center ranks 10th in lost ball turnovers (59) as well. The Greek Freak (53) is 16th for this metric.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Giannis Antetokounmpo has third-shortest odds to win his third career MVP award. A few sportsbooks are showing greater odds for Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

Most offensive fouls this season: 52 – Giannis Antetokounmpo

52 – Domantas Sabonis

47 – Bam Adebayo

47 – Jonas Valančiūnas

40 – Julius Randle#NBA pic.twitter.com/eG7irH3EzL — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) March 21, 2023

Through 56 starts with the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging career highs of 31.3 points and 11.1 field goal attempts per game, along with 11.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 32.5 minutes. Plus, he’s shooting 54.6% from the floor and 64.9% at the foul line.

In the Bucks’ 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Jan. 3, the forward scored a career-high 55 points in 37 minutes of action. The six-time All-Star amassed 10 boards, seven assists, and two steals while shooting 20-of-33 (60.6%) from the field and 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the free throw line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Domantas Sabonis are tied for the most offensive fouls in the NBA this season with a total of 52

As for Domantas Sabonis, the three-time All-Star leads the NBA in personal fouls with 250. Of course, the Kings center also played 2,399 minutes, which ranks 10th overall. Jaden McDaniels (243) is second in fouls, followed by Julus Randle (223), Alperen Sengun (221), and Onyeka Okongwu (220).

Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points and career highs of 12.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game through 69 starts so far this season. The seventh-year veteran is shooting career bests of 60.9% from the floor and 76.8% at the foul line. Additionally, Giannis Antetokounmpo has a career-high usage percentage of 38.7%.

“Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo is who I believe the MVP race has come down to…I think it's Joel's award to lose.” – Draymond Green (h/t @NBCSWarriors ) pic.twitter.com/vCB99qrqdq — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 22, 2023

Furthermore, the Kings center leads the NBA in total rebounds (862) and rebounds per game. Not to mention, Sabonis ranks fifth in offensive rebounds (218), second in defensive boards (644), fifth in assists (496), and third in win shares (11.1).

On Feb. 1, in Sacramento’s 119-109 victory against the San Antonio Spurs, the 26-year-old logged a season-high 34 points in 37 minutes. Along with tallying 11 boards, four dimes, and a pair of steals and blocks, Sabonis shot 15-of-20 (75%) from the field and drained a 3-pointer. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Domantas Sabonis elevate their contending teams.

NBA Betting Content You May Like