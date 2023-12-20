Home » news » Bulls Torrey Craig Out 8 10 Weeks With An Acute Sprain Of His Right Plantar Fascia

Main Page

Bulls’ Torrey Craig out 8-10 weeks with an acute sprain of his right plantar fascia

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 3 hours ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Chicago Bulls Torrey Craig out 8-10 weeks with an acute sprain of his right plantar fascia
USA Today Network

Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig will miss approximately eight to 10 weeks because of an acute sprain of his right plantar fascia, the team announced Tuesday. Craig, 33, injured his foot during the second quarter of Saturday’s game in Miami.

The seven-year veteran sat out Monday’s game in Philadelphia before undergoing an MRI on Tuesday at Rush Hospital in Chicago. His injury will require a four-week immobilization period before Craig can begin rehab, which will require an additional four to six weeks.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Bulls hold 23rd-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and Indiana Pacers.


“He just has, like, a lot of discomfort in his heel, and they just wanted to make sure that they get the prognosis correct before they did any imaging or anything like that,’’ Bulls coach Billy Donovan said of Craig’s injury. ‘‘Have him back there with our people.’’

Craig has made seven starts in 27 appearances with the Bulls this season. Prior to his foot injury, he was averaging 6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 21.2 minutes per game. Plus, he was shooting 42.4% from the floor, 38.2% beyond the arc, and 78.3% at the foul line.

Chicago Bulls’ Torrey Craig out at least two months after MRI reveals an acute sprain of his right plantar fascia

During the offseason, the 6-foot-7 wing signed a two-year, $5.37 million deal with the Bulls as a free agent. Craig is earning $2.52 million this season and has a $2.84 player option for the 2024-25 season.

The USC Upstate product recorded a season-high 16 points in Chicago’s 121-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs (Dec. 8) and in the club’s 118-116 loss to the Miami Heat (Dec. 16).

Other players listed on the Bulls’ injury report include All-Star guard Zach LaVine (foot) and veteran guard Lonzo Ball (knee). LaVine, 28, could very well be traded before this season’s deadline on Feb. 8, 2024. Ball, 26, remains out for the season as well.

The Bulls have won six of their last nine games. Chicago begins a five-game homestand on Wednesday with a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers and Spurs.

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now