Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig will miss approximately eight to 10 weeks because of an acute sprain of his right plantar fascia, the team announced Tuesday. Craig, 33, injured his foot during the second quarter of Saturday’s game in Miami.

The seven-year veteran sat out Monday’s game in Philadelphia before undergoing an MRI on Tuesday at Rush Hospital in Chicago. His injury will require a four-week immobilization period before Craig can begin rehab, which will require an additional four to six weeks.

Injury Update: Torrey Craig has been diagnosed with an acute sprain of his right plantar fascia. Craig will be immobilized for approximately four weeks followed by a period of rehabilitation projected to require an additional four to six weeks. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 19, 2023



“He just has, like, a lot of discomfort in his heel, and they just wanted to make sure that they get the prognosis correct before they did any imaging or anything like that,’’ Bulls coach Billy Donovan said of Craig’s injury. ‘‘Have him back there with our people.’’

Craig has made seven starts in 27 appearances with the Bulls this season. Prior to his foot injury, he was averaging 6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 21.2 minutes per game. Plus, he was shooting 42.4% from the floor, 38.2% beyond the arc, and 78.3% at the foul line.

During the offseason, the 6-foot-7 wing signed a two-year, $5.37 million deal with the Bulls as a free agent. Craig is earning $2.52 million this season and has a $2.84 player option for the 2024-25 season.

The USC Upstate product recorded a season-high 16 points in Chicago’s 121-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs (Dec. 8) and in the club’s 118-116 loss to the Miami Heat (Dec. 16).

Here’s the full Coby White quote on Torrey Craig. Assuming Craig is rehabbing around team, he can still use his voice. But this is significant loss for reasons beyond on-court stuff https://t.co/u1YE1CUmhv pic.twitter.com/hVPp9cRHb8 — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 20, 2023

Other players listed on the Bulls’ injury report include All-Star guard Zach LaVine (foot) and veteran guard Lonzo Ball (knee). LaVine, 28, could very well be traded before this season’s deadline on Feb. 8, 2024. Ball, 26, remains out for the season as well.

The Bulls have won six of their last nine games. Chicago begins a five-game homestand on Wednesday with a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers and Spurs.