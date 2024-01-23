Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA on Tuesday for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. Thompson, 32, tested positive for ibutamoren, which is a growth hormone, and SARM LGD-4033.

LGD-4033 is a type of oral, nonsteroidal drug known as a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM). Ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033 are banned substances that artificially raise HGH levels and promote muscle hypertrophy.

Thompson will begin serving his suspension Wednesday when the Cavaliers play the first of two games in three days at the Milwaukee Bucks. The University of Texas product will not be eligible to return until Saturday, March 16 at the Houston Rockets.

Furthermore, Thompson spent his first nine seasons (2011-20) as a pro with the Cavaliers. The 13-year veteran was selected fourth overall by the NBA franchise in the 2011 draft.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson to serve 25-game suspension, eligible to play March 16 at Houston

Thompson played alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving on the 2016 NBA championship team, helping the city win its first major pro sports title since 1964.

The 6-foot-9 center has also played with the Boston Celtics (2020-21 season), Sacramento Kings (2021-22 season), Indiana Pacers (2021-22 season), Chicago Bulls (2021-22 season), and Los Angeles Lakers (2022-23 season).

Thompson is currently in his second stint with Cleveland.

Through 36 games off the bench this season, Thompson is averaging career lows of 3.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 12.4 minutes per game. He’s also shooting a career-worst 31% at the foul line.

However, Double T is shooting a career-best 64.9% from the floor. In Cleveland’s 104-94 loss to the Orlando Magic on Dec. 11, the center recorded season highs of 10 points and 13 rebounds in 29 minutes as a reserve.

This is the first time Thompson has ever been suspended in his NBA career.

The Cavaliers (26-15) have won their last eight straight games.