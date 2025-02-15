Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 on Friday that he’s “not a candidate” for the men’s basketball head coach position at the University of Indiana.

This news comes as current Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson is set to step down following the 2024-25 season.

“I thoroughly appreciate being a Celtic and love the people I get to work with every day,” Stevens told the media network.

Boston Celtics’ Brad Stevens, An Indiana Native, Attended DePauw University In Greencastle, Indiana

Brad Stevens is a native of Indiana and attended DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. He then joined Butler University and eventually became the head coach of the program.

Stevens compiled an overall record of 166-49 as the head coach of the Bulldogs while leading the program to five NCAA Tournament appearances, three conference titles, and one trip to the NCAA Championship Game.

BREAKING: Brad Stevens is NOT a candidate for the Indiana opening, sources told @TheFieldOf68 pic.twitter.com/34Wl3RselX — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 14, 2025



Stevens was hired by the Celtics following the 2012-13 season. He then served as the Celtics head coach from 2013-14 to 2020-21 before stepping down from the position to his current role.

During his time with the NBA franchise, the Celtics have made the playoffs 10 times, reached the NBA Finals twice, and won the 2023-24 NBA Championship.

Indiana Said Woodson Would Step Down After The Season

Last week, Indiana announced that Woodson would step down at the end of the season. The Hoosiers have a 15-11 record and are on the verge of their second consecutive season without an NCAA Tournament appearance. Indiana ranked 17th in the AP preseason poll.

“During a meeting with Coach Woodson on Wednesday, he informed me he wanted to step down as our program’s head coach at the end of the current season,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a statement Friday.

INBOX: STATEMENT FROM VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS SCOTT DOLSON ON THE STATUS OF IU MEN’S BASKETBALL HEAD COACH MIKE WOODSON During a meeting with Coach Woodson on Wednesday, he informed me he wanted to step down as our program’s head coach at the end of the current… — Inside the Hall (@insidethehall) February 7, 2025



“He said it had been weighing on his mind for a while, and that it was an emotional and difficult decision. We have had subsequent thoughtful conversations about his decision and his desire to ensure that the program is in the best position it can be moving forward. At an appropriate time, Coach Woodson will articulate his feelings about his decision and his experiences these last four years.

“It’s clear to me from our discussions in the last several days that his No. 1 priority is for the attention to be off him, and instead focused on uniting Hoosier Nation in support of our student-athletes, coaches, and, most importantly, the program. We still have much to play for this season as we prepare for Saturday’s game against Michigan and the remainder of the 2024-25 season, and we want to encourage Hoosier fans to rally around the program and support it in the same positive way that Hoosier fans did during Mike’s All-America and Big Ten MVP playing career.”

Woodson Replaced Archie Miller In 2021

Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in each of Woodson’s first two seasons, including a second-place Big Ten finish in 2023. The Hoosiers earned the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to eventual Final Four contender Miami in the second round.

The Hoosiers went 21-14 in 2021-22, battling its way into the First Four of the NCAA Tournament and beating Wyoming before falling to Saint Mary’s in the First Round.

After an NBA career that included 11 years as a player and 25 years as a head coach and assistant coach, Woodson was hired by his alma mater in 2021 to replace Archie Miller.

Miller was fired by Indiana on March 15, 2021. He finished his four seasons at Indiana with a 67-56 record, a 33-43 Big Ten record, and no NCAA Tournament appearances.