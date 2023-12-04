Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (left calf strain) is out for tonight’s NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

Porzingis, 28, suffered the injury on Nov. 24 in a loss to the Orlando Magic and has missed Boston’s past three games.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said last Sunday that the eight-year veteran would be reevaluated “after a week or so.”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics remains the odds-on favorites to win this season’s championship. Boston is the No. 1 favorite to win the league’s inaugural in-season tournament as well.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow at Indiana: Kristaps Porzingis (left calf strain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 3, 2023



Following Boston’s 125-119 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday, Mazzulla was asked about Porzingis’ status. “He didn’t practice yesterday,” he explained.

“But he got on the court before practice. His status hasn’t been updated as far as if we’ll be ready for money. … He feels better than he did before. I think we’ll just try to continue to take it day-by-day and see how he feels.”

Boston Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis (calf) out, Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton (knee) questionable

Through 15 starts this season, Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 30.3 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 54.7% from the field, 32.4% beyond the arc, and 80% at the foul line.

In Boston’s 108-104 season-opener win over the New York Knicks on Oct. 25, the 7-foot-2 big man recorded a season-high 30 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks in 38 minutes of action.

Furthermore, the 2018 All-Star ranks 12th in true shooting (66.3%) this season, 18th in free throws (354), 17th in player efficiency rating (23.1), 19th in offensive win shares (1.4), and sixth in defensive rating (106.6).

Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis have the second best net rating in the NBA this season at 21.8 in at least 200 minutes played together. SGA and Isaiah Joe have a 22.8 points per 100, which is first in the NBA. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/HlA2IANst7 — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) December 4, 2023



Meanwhile, the Pacers’ Obi Toppin (ankle) and Tyrese Haliburton (knee) are listed as questionable for tonight’s game. Forward Jalen Smith (heel) also remains out indefinitely.

NBA sportsbooks show Boston as a 5-point favorite on the road against Indiana.

The Pacers and Celtics both won their groups and now represent the East’s Nos. 2 and 3 seeds. The winner of Monday’s tournament game will advance to the semifinals in Las Vegas.