Coby White became the sixth Chicago Bulls player in franchise history to reach 4,000 career points at age 23 or younger, in Tuesday night’s 110-97 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. It was his 304th career game.

The five-year veteran joins Michael Jordan, Luol Deng, Reggie Theus, Ben Gordon, and Derrick Rose. At 23 years and 320 days old, White amassed 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals against the Sixers.

Coby White in December: 22.6 points per game

6.4 rebounds

5.7 assists

47% shooting

40% from three

82% free throws

Through 35 starts this season, White is averaging career highs of 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 34.8 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 43.9% from the field, 38.3% from deep, and 82.1% at the foul line.

In Chicago’s 133-129 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 11, the UNC product recorded a season-high 33 points, six rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 46 minutes of action.

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White is averaging career highs of 17.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game

In the month of December, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 47% from the floor, 40% beyond the arc, and 82% at the line.

However, White has struggled to make his baskets. He’s shooting only 5-of-36 (13.8%) over his last 5.5 games.

“I give him an enormous amount of credit,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said about White. “Even though Coby didn’t shoot it great, he got to the rim, had a couple layups, missed some shots but gave Andre [Drummond] the opportunity to offensive rebound, made a big shot along the baseline late in the game.

“He does other things to impact the game. And earlier in his career, he was just a high-volume shotmaker and scorer. But what else was he doing if the ball wasn’t going in the basket? Winning is important to him and so is being a complete player. He has worked hard on those things.

NBA 4th quarter scoring leaders in December

1. Trae Young (#Hawks) 122 points

2. DeMar DeRozan (#Bulls) 108 points

3. Coby White (#Bulls) 107 points

4. Cade Cunningham (#Pistons) 100 points

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo (#Bucks) 98 points pic.twitter.com/cqoPLVnwe5 — Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@DieHardCBfans) January 1, 2024



“He’s getting to a place where he knows, ‘Yeah, I want to make shots. And it bothers me if I don’t make shots. But I can still have an impact in the game if I’m not.’ He’s really evolved on different levels.”

White currently leads the NBA with 1,219 minutes played. He also ranks 13th in 3-pointers (97) and 12th in 3-point attempts (253). His player efficiency rating (14) is a career high as well.

“A couple years ago, I always determined how I played off making or missing shots. I feel like that’s showing how much I’m working on my game. I’m showing I can impact the game without hitting 3s,” White said.

“I didn’t want to be one looked at just as guy who could get hot. Whether it’s getting downhill, getting to the basket or playmaking, I’m trying to impact the game.”

