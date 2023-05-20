College Recruiting: Indiana Lands Big Time 5-Star Power Forward

IU Goes From Big Ten Contender to Big Ten Favorite with This One Signing.

Mackenzie Mgbako, a highly regarded 5-star recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to Indiana University. Mgbako, who is ranked eighth on the 247Sports composite list of the top prospects for 2023, chose Indiana over Louisville, St. John’s, and Kansas after previously de-committing from Duke.

One of the Top IU Signings Ever

The 6’8″, 210-pound forward is considered one of the top talents in his class and is the second-highest-rated recruit in the 247Sports era for Indiana, behind only Romeo Langford. Mgbako’s decision to join the Hoosiers adds significant firepower to their 2023 recruiting class, which already includes 4-star guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton, as well as transfers Anthony Walker, Kel’el Ware, and Payton Sparks. Mgbako had nothing but great things to say about IU and head coach Mike Woodson.

“I chose IU because I felt that Coach Woodson can put me in a position to expand and develop my game, The environment at Indiana is unmatched. It’s a place where I felt support from the coaching staff and fans. With Indiana and its roster, there’s a great possibility to achieve big things and create a winning culture.”

Mgbako expressed confidence in Indiana’s chances for the upcoming season, stating that he believes they can win the highly competitive Big Ten conference. He was eager to comment on just how good he thought they could be not shying away from setting some high standards.

“I’m excited to play with them,” Mgbako said. “We have been in contact and built a good relationship off the court, so on the court it’s going to be great chemistry. We have good size and talented guards. So, with that combination and coach Woodson’s coaching, I believe we can win a conference championship this season.”

Setting High Expectations

The McDonald’s All-American had an impressive high school career at Roselle Catholic in New Jersey, where he helped lead his team to a state title in the Non-Public Group B bracket. With Mgbako’s commitment, Indiana’s basketball program gains a player with immense potential, and his addition bolsters the team’s chances for the upcoming season. Before his commitment, they were a Big Ten Championship contender and not quite a realistic nation title hopeful. Now they may be the Big 10 favorite with some outside shot of cutting down the nets in early April.