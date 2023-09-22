For the latest college basketball recruiting news, No. 12 overall prospect and five-star recruit Joson Sanon of the Class of 2025 picked up three other scholarship offers from Creighton, Miami (FL), and Oklahoma State.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound small forward holds other offers from Alabama, Boston College, Bryant, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Marquette, Massachusetts, Nebraska, and Providence. His current status is undeclared.

Sanon averaged 12.6 points during his freshman season at Fall River (MA) Durfee High School. Following a breakout summer with the BABC program on Nike’s EYBL 15u Circuit, the Massachusetts native transferred to Rockingham (VT) Vermont Academy.

2025 5⭐️ Joson Sanon (@joson_sanon) tells me the following schools have visited him: UConn

Providence

Miami

Creighton

Oklahoma

Boston College He has picked up offers from Creighton, Miami and Oklahoma St in the last 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/1h6fg8yoNn — HS Top Recruits (@HSTopRecruiting) September 21, 2023



Entering his junior year, Vermont Academy ranks as the No. 26 program in the state.

“I’m patient in my game; it’s a lot of midrange and seeing the rim,” Sanon told On3 in an interview last November. “I’ve grown a lot with my perimeter defense, and I’ve learned my spots and how to get to them. I watch a lot of Brad Beal, how he takes his time and gets to his spots.”

In a more recent interview, the young standout spoke with On3’s Jamie Shaw on the importance of committing to an elite program. “Loyalty will be big for me,” Sanon said.

“I also want to go to a good program, one that wins. I’d like to play in a system that has a lot of space on the floor. Maybe one big in the paint, like four around one. Two bigs are ok too, but I just want to play with a lot of spacing.”

More importantly, his age is unknown. College scouts are curious. Much is unclear about the five-star recruit’s biography.

“Joson Sanon is currently entering his junior season at Vermont Academy, but this is I believe his fourth year of high school,” 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein said.

Blessed to receive a offer from Creighton university pic.twitter.com/1b6RKwiYh0 — Joson Sanon (@joson_sanon) September 20, 2023

Blessed to receive a offer from Oklahoma State University pic.twitter.com/JxXLnRPEMB — Joson Sanon (@joson_sanon) September 20, 2023

Blessed to receive a offer from Miami pic.twitter.com/D4cZlO7ehO — Joson Sanon (@joson_sanon) September 21, 2023

“So, he’s in a position where he could graduate at the end of the year and move straight to the college ranks. He too has a late December birthday.”

Sanon ranks as the No. 1 small forward in the 2025 class. The Vermont Academy star will be eligible for the NBA draft in 2029, per RealGM.

Therefore, he could commit to a school soon and play in the NCAA as early as 2024. Based on ESPN’s “College Basketball Recruiting” rankings for the 2025 class, Sanon ranks No. 9 overall and No. 1 at the small forward position.

The NBA’s minimum age requirement is 19, according to the latest CBA. However, the league office is considering lowering the age limit back down to 18.

