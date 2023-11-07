USC freshman Bronny James could make his college debut in the 2023-24 season if he passes a medical examination later this month, his father, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, said Monday.

Bronny, 19, suffered cardiac arrest during a team workout in July and underwent successful surgery to repair a congenital heart defect. LeBron was spotted with Bronny visiting the Mayo Clinic back in August.

It was determined Bronny had “an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect,” which led to his cardiac arrest during a basketball practice on July 24 at the Trojans’ Galen Center.

USC holds 14th-shortest odds to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Bronny James is going to get a check up at the end of the month, according to LeBron James. If he’s cleared, he will practice with the intention to return to game action for USC this season. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 7, 2023

On Monday night, Bronny watched from the bench as No. 21 USC won 82-69 over Kansas State in their season opener. Following the Lakers’ 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat, James provided an update on his eldest son.

“Things are going in the right direction with Bronny’s progress,” James said. “He’s doing rehab. Every week he gets to do more and more and more. We have a big moment at the end of this month to see if we can continue to go forward.

“If he’s cleared, we’ll be not too long away from him being back on the floor and back with his teammates and practicing, with the notion of being back on the floor and playing in game situations.”

In May, Bronny committed to USC after receiving other offers from Memphis and Ohio State. The 6-foot-4 combo guard was interested in Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Oregon.

However, the McDonald’s All-American did not receive offers from the five aforementioned schools.

“Bronny is a terrific basketball player, but he’s even a better person and his family has been so supportive,” Trojans coach Andy Enfield said after the game.

Prior to his health scare, the young star was projected as a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. According to 247Sports, Bronny is the No. 6 combo guard, No. 7 in California, and No. 28 in the nation.

“Everything is on the up and up,” James added. “We’re proud of his progress, we’re proud of his strength. And between all the doctors that he’s seeing from everywhere he’s been … all his [physical therapy] people and USC included and everybody, they’ve done a hell of a job of getting him to the point today and we want to continue to go forward.”

Although Bronny missed practices in September, Enfield said his star freshman is doing great.

“Bronny’s doing very well,” Enfield said. “But we just can’t comment on anything medically. He’s going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we’re really excited for him.

Furthermore, USC has three big games on its schedule for 2023-24 — vs. No. 11 Gonzaga on Saturday, Dec. 2, at No. 12 Arizona on Wednesday, Jan. 17, and a rematch vs. No. 12 Arizona on Saturday, Mar. 9.

Bronny James could return in time for No. 11 Gonzaga.