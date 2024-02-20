A wild college basketball handshake brawl broke out following Texas A&M-Commerce’s 76-72 overtime win against Incarnate Word at the Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center in San Antonio on Monday.

The postgame handshakes quickly went from sportsmanlike banter to a violent confrontation in one of the craziest men’s college basketball brawls to date. While saying “good game,” two opposing players bumped into each other.

It all escalated from there. Multiple players from both teams started throwing hands. Coaches and a couple of players from each team tried to separate the brawling players, but the skirmish lasted almost two minutes.

“Oh no, this is not good,” the play-by-play broadcaster said, as punches were thrown. “This is not what you want to see after it has been a great game. We’ve got everything going on right now. We still have guys running after people, oh my goodness.”

Broadcast analysts also said a “young girl” in the crowd was hurt and that one of the team’s managers had “blood on his face.” There has been no further update from the authorities or schools on injuries.

Texas A&M-Commerce, Incarnate Word release a joint statement apologizing for the incident In a joint statement late Monday afternoon, A&M-Commerce and Incarnate Word issued apologies “for the behavior exhibited by our respective men’s basketball programs” during the handshake lineup. “There is no place in college sports for such actions,” the statement read. “The unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, as well as the Southland Conference and their member institutions. The matter is currently being reviewed collectively by the Conference office and both institutions as the safety of our student-athletes, staff, and fans is our primary concern.” The Southland Conference (SLC) also issued a brief statement addressing the fight, saying it is aware of the “end-of-game situation that occurred.” The Conference’s Statement following tonight’s Texas A&M-Commerce and UIW contest. pic.twitter.com/ZRJmDgLHDH — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) February 20, 2024

“We will be working closely with both universities to review the footage and issue appropriate disciplinary action,” the Southland said in its statement. “Unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable in the Southland Conference and the safety of our student-athletes, spectators, and officials remains a top priority.” Texas A&M-Commerce coach Jaret von Rosenberg had described the teams’ first game as “a dogfight.” The Lions won 71-66 over the Cardinals in the first meeting on Jan. 31. The second matchup was more interesting for all the wrong reasons. Additionally, Lions sophomore guard Alonzo Dodd recorded 20 points and senior guard Kalen Williams knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in overtime to rally Texas A&M-Commerce. Dodd added seven rebounds and five assists. Williams made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points as well. Junior forward Kwo Agwa ended his outing with 13 points and blocked three shots. Texas A&M-Commerce (10-17, 4-10 in SLC) and Incarnate Word (8-18, 3-10 in SLC) remain in the bottom three of the conference standings.