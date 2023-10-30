Cooper Flagg, a five-star forward and the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2024, announced his commitment to Duke Monday morning. The 6-foot-8 wing picked the Blue Devils over UConn. Flagg, 16, was reportedly close to signing with the Huskies. He last visited UConn on Sept. 22.

However, Duke appealed to him more on a recent visit to Durham. The native of Newport, Maine, won over college recruiters this past summer at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Florida, in late June and at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in July.

Per multiple college basketball betting sites, Duke holds second-shortest odds below Kansas to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Kentucky, Purdue, and Michigan State.

BREAKING: 2024 #1 player Cooper

Flagg has committed to Duke

At the time, he was battling for the No. 1 spot in the 2025 class with Cameron Boozer. Though, Flagg decided to reclassify into the 2024 class in August. Following the news, college recruiting sites marked the forward as the No. 1 overall pick for the 2025 NBA Draft.

Furthermore, he turns 17 this December. Flagg is currently the highest rated recruit in the United States. He ranks No. 1 overall in Florida, at the power forward position, and in the nation.

“After I got on campus, I really started to envision myself in Durham,” Flagg told SLAM Magazine in his commitment video.

“All the love I felt made me really excited, seeing all the Crazies and the atmosphere in Cameron. I’m honored that I have the opportunity to join the brotherhood.”

According to 247 Sports, Flagg had received offers from 10 other schools — Iowa, Kansas State, Kansas, Michigan, Providence, Texas, UCF, UCLA, Villanova, and West Virginia.

Flagg initially attended Nokomis Regional High School in Newport. He became the first freshman to be named the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game.

Nokomis went on to win the Class A state championship, with Flagg scoring 22 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in a 43-27 win against Falmouth High School in the state title game.

BREAKING: Cooper Flagg officially commits to Duke… and is on the cover of SLAM 247.



After his freshman year of high school, Flagg transferred to Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida. Ahead of his sophomore year, he played in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League for the Florida Eagles.

Cooper Flagg was also named the MVP of the 2023 Hoophall Classic after recording 21 points, five rebounds, three assists, and five steals in Montverde’s 85-63 win over La Lumiere Academy.

Additionally, the forward was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Prep Player of the Year Award. Flagg averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in his first season at Montverde.