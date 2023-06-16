Pitino Adds UNC De-Commit Simeon Wilcher to Emerging St. John’s Recruiting Class

Rick Pitino is Pressing All The Right Buttons Early at St. John’s

Simeon Wilcher, a highly touted shooting guard from Roselle Catholic High School in New Jersey, has made his college commitment. According to his father, Wilcher has chosen to play for St. John’s University.

UNC Recruiting Takes Another Blow

The 6-foot-4 senior recently de-committed from the University of North Carolina, where he had been committed since October 2021 and had signed his letter of intent last November. With Wilcher’s departure, UNC’s 2023 recruiting class now ranks 10th in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings and third in the ACC. The Tar Heels’ class includes five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and four-star power forward Zayden High from the high school ranks. Additionally, the team has secured commitments from several transfer portal players, such as Harrison Ingram from Stanford, Cormac Ryan from Notre Dame, Jaelyn Withers from Louisville, and Paxson Wojcik from Brown.

Pitino Stays Hot on the Recruiting Trail

In the 2023 recruiting cycle, Wilcher is regarded as the 36th overall prospect and the sixth-ranked shooting guard. He is also recognized as the fourth-best player in the state of New Jersey. His decision to join St. John’s adds a significant boost to the Red Storm’s recruiting efforts and strengthens their roster for the upcoming seasons. Wilcher’s skills, versatility, and talent have earned him recognition as one of the top prospects in his class. As he embarks on his collegiate career at St. John’s, he will have the opportunity to showcase his abilities and make a significant impact on the team, hoping to bring the once legendary Red Storm program back to prominence with Coach Rick Pitino.

Scouts absolutely love Wilcher’s ability. Leading College Hoops reporter and scout had this to say about Wilcher:

“This season Wilcher has played with a sense of fearlessness. He has a good frame and is an athletic, aggressive downhill scorer. Wilcher has played a lot as the primary initiator this high school season, but he is wired to score. He has a nice pull-up jumper that can get streaky – but still a threat – from beyond the arc. Wilcher has upside as a defensive stopper. Would like to see him survey the floor better with the ball in his hands and shoot it more cleanly when off the ball. Wilcher has the natural tools you cannot teach and things seem to all be coming together for him this high school year.” – Jamie Shaw