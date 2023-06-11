Premier Seven Foot Center John Bol Commits to Florida

Highly ranked 7-foot-1 senior John Bol has decided, and he’s chosen to join the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Ranked as the 29th overall player in the class of 2024, Bol, hailing from Bel Aire, Kansas, and playing for Sunrise Christian and MoKan Elite, announced his commitment to Todd Golden and the Florida Gators. Bol expressed his admiration for Gainesville and the team’s style of play, but ultimately, the impression that Golden left on him sealed the deal. Bol had the opportunity to observe practices during his visit and was impressed by how Golden worked with his players.

“I’m going to the University of Florida,” said Bol. “It’s a good program and it’s a really good fit for me. Ultimately my goal is to make it the NBA and I feel like me being at Florida is the best fit for me. The SEC, how they play there, the style of play is one that I feel like if I go there, I will be successful and ultimately make my goal.

Bol Will Continue to Improve

Although Bol is currently thin and will need to add weight, he brings a lot to the table. He is one of the most mobile big men in his class, showcasing impressive speed on the court. His shot-blocking ability is top-notch, and Bol poses a significant threat as a lob target. Bol has shown consistent improvement in his overall skill level, a testament to the excellent coaching he has received at the high school level. He is actively working on expanding his game to be even more effective once he joins the Gators’ program.

7’0 5 Star John Bol has a 7’9″ WINGSPAN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GlF7Q5mbBQ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 1, 2022

“Coach Todd, he’s a young coach but really experienced, a really good guy and a really good coach too,” said Bol. “There are a lot of things that I liked about him. I like the way that he talks and I really like the way that he coaches. I was there for a couple of practices and he’s out there with the guys and active. He’s not just on the bench shouting out what to do. He’s also showing them what to do and how to do it. He’s a really good dude and I think he will be able to help me.”

Immediate Impact Player

With his commitment to the Florida Gators, Bol is set to make an impact in the SEC. His combination of size, athleticism, shot-blocking prowess, and dedication to further developing his skills make him a promising addition to the team. Fans can look forward to seeing Bol contribute to the Gators’ success as he continues to refine his game and make his mark on the college basketball scene.

“Florida is a program where I also think we can make a run. I think that we can make a run and win a championship too.”