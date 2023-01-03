Dallas Mavericks Want To Sign Christian Wood For Two-Year, $36 Million Extension

The Dallas Mavericks are playing to the standards that many thought they would be as they are on a seven-game win streak. Luka Doncic is an MVP candidate this season as he leads the Mavs in points, rebounds, assists, and steals per game. Dallas’ pieces surrounding Luka are where the questions arise in the Mavericks franchise. One bench player on Dallas has been rumored to a multi-year extension with the team.

Woods has had trouble finding a home in his NBA career. This is his eighth year in the NBA and he’s played for seven different teams already. Luckily for him, it seems as if the Dallas Mavericks are interested in signing to a multi-year extension in the near future.

Christian Woods and the Mavericks could sign a two-year, $36 million extension

League sources say that Woods is looking for a four-year extension, but the Mavericks are hesitant to sign him that long. He was a starter for the Rockets over the past two seasons and has found a way to thrive off the bench recently for Dallas. Woods is averaging 22.3 points over his last three games.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst had this to report on the situation.

“Sources told ESPN the Mavs have interest in a two-year extension, which would be for a maximum of $36 million. That would give Wood security and preserve long-term flexibility for the Mavs, who could have significant salary-cap space in the summer of 2025.” – Brian Windhorst

Woods was asked if he needed a four-year commitment from the Mavs. He laughed at the questions and only said “I can’t answer that.” He averaged a double-double last season for the Rockets and the Mavs would love to see more of that from him. The rebounding numbers could certainty be down this season due to the overall usage that Luka Doncic provides for his team.

If Dallas does not commit to him long-term, a trade before the 2/9/23 deadline could be a possible solution for both sides. His defense is a bit shaky at times, but he’s proven over multiple seasons that he can score and rebound at a very high level, which any team in the league could use.