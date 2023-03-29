Dayton forward Mike Sharavjamts to enter 2023 NBA Draft

Dayton forward Mike Sharavjamts is entering the 2023 NBA Draft, per sources. The 6-foot-8 freshman wing averaged 5.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 23.1 minutes in 32 appearances with the Flyers this past season.

The Mongolia native shot 38.8% from the field, 31.5% beyond the arc, and 67.7% at the foul line. Sharavjamts ranked 16th in the Atlantic 10 in defensive box plus/minus (1.4), 20th in defensive rating (100.5), and 17th in assist percentage (21.5%).

Per a few college basketball betting sites, while Dayton never participated in the NIT or NCAA Tournament, No. 4 UConn is the favorite to win the national championship, followed by No. 5 San Diego State and No. 5 Miami (FL).

News: Mike Sharavjamts is entering the NBA Draft and will not return to Dayton, he told ESPN. Sharavjamts is keeping his options open as far as entering the NCAA transfer portal, but is primarily focusing on professional opportunities. Signed with Scott Nichols of Rize Management pic.twitter.com/dRu2lJVPRn — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 28, 2023

Sharavjamts was selected to the Atlantic 10 All-Freshman Team, and he’s the first Mongolian citizen to earn a Division I athletic scholarship. The forward is also the fourth player to leave Dayton since the season came to a close on March 12, joining Richard Amaefule, Mustapha Amzil, and R.J. Blakney.

The Dayton forward cares about his future from a business standpoint as well. “Sharavjamts is keeping his options open as far as entering the NCAA transfer portal but is primarily focusing on professional opportunities. He signed with Scott Nichols of Rize Management,” reported ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

In Dayton’s 79-75 win over BYU on Nov. 25, the forward scored a season-high 15 points in 34 minutes as a starter. He finished 5-of-11 (45.5%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-7 (42.9%) beyond the arc. Of course, in back-to-back wins against Western Michigan and Southeastern Louisiana, Sharavjamts logged a season-high eight assists.