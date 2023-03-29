College Basketball
Dayton forward Mike Sharavjamts to enter 2023 NBA Draft
Dayton forward Mike Sharavjamts is entering the 2023 NBA Draft, per sources. The 6-foot-8 freshman wing averaged 5.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 23.1 minutes in 32 appearances with the Flyers this past season.
The Mongolia native shot 38.8% from the field, 31.5% beyond the arc, and 67.7% at the foul line. Sharavjamts ranked 16th in the Atlantic 10 in defensive box plus/minus (1.4), 20th in defensive rating (100.5), and 17th in assist percentage (21.5%).
Per a few college basketball betting sites, while Dayton never participated in the NIT or NCAA Tournament, No. 4 UConn is the favorite to win the national championship, followed by No. 5 San Diego State and No. 5 Miami (FL).
News: Mike Sharavjamts is entering the NBA Draft and will not return to Dayton, he told ESPN. Sharavjamts is keeping his options open as far as entering the NCAA transfer portal, but is primarily focusing on professional opportunities. Signed with Scott Nichols of Rize Management pic.twitter.com/dRu2lJVPRn
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 28, 2023
Sharavjamts was selected to the Atlantic 10 All-Freshman Team, and he’s the first Mongolian citizen to earn a Division I athletic scholarship. The forward is also the fourth player to leave Dayton since the season came to a close on March 12, joining Richard Amaefule, Mustapha Amzil, and R.J. Blakney.
The Dayton forward cares about his future from a business standpoint as well. “Sharavjamts is keeping his options open as far as entering the NCAA transfer portal but is primarily focusing on professional opportunities. He signed with Scott Nichols of Rize Management,” reported ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.
Dayton freshman Mike Sharavjamts to enter 2023 NBA Draft, is first Mongolian citizen to receive a Division I athletic scholarship
In Dayton’s 79-75 win over BYU on Nov. 25, the forward scored a season-high 15 points in 34 minutes as a starter. He finished 5-of-11 (45.5%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-7 (42.9%) beyond the arc. Of course, in back-to-back wins against Western Michigan and Southeastern Louisiana, Sharavjamts logged a season-high eight assists.
Sharavjamts Tserenjankhar, Mike’s father, was excited to see his son play at the NCAA level and witness the City of Dayton honoring him on Mongolia Day. “This is a big surprise for me,” Tserenjankhar told Dayton Daily News. “I couldn’t imagine what one little boy could do. A freshman basketball player is now like a bridge between two countries.”
The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, the State of Ohio, and the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton issued proclamations recognizing Mongolian Day as an official holiday.
.@DaytonMBB's Mike Sharavjamts is the first Mongolian citizen to earn a D-I athletic scholarship.
"He's a national treasure. Mongolian Mike, that's how we call him." pic.twitter.com/QJIj2uIC5Q
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 12, 2023
Additionally, Mike Sharavjamts was a 4-star recruit during his high school years at Prolific Prep (CA) and International Sports Academy (OH). The standout ranked No. 93 in the nation, No. 22 at small forward, and No. 1 overall in Ohio.
Per 247Sports, Sharavjamts finished No. 115 in the nation, No. 27 at his position, and No. 2 in the state. Before committing to Dayton in December 2021, the recruit was considering offers from Eastern Washington, Providence, and Rutgers.
