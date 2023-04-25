NBA media had already deemed the series tied once it was announced that Giannis Antetokounpo was returning for Game 4. The Bucks were down 2-1 coming into the game and they needed a win. Milwaukee led for most of the game last night despite the Heat keeping the game competitive. That was until the Heat went on a 30-13 run during the fourth and Jimmy Butler absolutely took over the game to give Miami a 3-1 series lead.

It was clear from the beginning of last night’s game that Butler was going to have a dominant outing. He scored 22 of his 56 points in the first quarter and was clutch in the fourth. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26/10/13 along with one steal and two blocks, but the Bucks fell apart in the fourth in what was a game they likely should have won.

Their backs will be against the wall heading into Game 5 at home. Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have the Bucks at (-650) to win Game 5 at home on Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has his 3rd career playoff triple-double, more than the rest of Bucks postseason history combined (2). Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Paul Pressey each have one. pic.twitter.com/HWenMtps0C — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 25, 2023

The Milwaukee Bucks now face the daunting task of being down 3-1 in the first round to the Miami Heat

Milwaukee outscored Miami in every quarter but the fourth last night and that’s where the game was lost. They had an 89-78 lead heading into the fourth and then the game suddenly flipped for the Heat. Miami went on an incredible 30-13 run and Jimmy Butler hit some clutch shots, including some dagger three-pointers to stun the Bucks.

Butler is averaging (36.5) points per game in this opening-round series vs the Bucks. Miami’s all-star SF knew that nobody outside of anyone in the Heat organization thought they were going to win that game last night. He willed their team to a victory for the 4th most points (56) ever recorded in a playoff game.

Only 13 teams in playoff history have ever rallied back from a 3-1 deficit. The Denver Nuggets did it most recently in the 2020 playoffs and the Bucks will have their first chance on Wednesday to try and accomplish that. They are capable of doing it, but they’ll need to play perfect basketball for the next three games.