The LA Lakers will play their 71st game of the season at home tonight vs the Dallas Mavericks. It will air nationally on NBA TV at 10:30 pm EST. Once again the team will be without the help of LeBron James as he’s dealing with a right foot injury. Despite conflicting reports around the league, one of the most tapped-in sources has said that James is “not close to returning” and that’s devastating news for Lakers fans.

James has missed the last nine games in a row and 12 of the Lakers’ 15 as well. He’s dealing with a right foot injury and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has reported that James is “not close to returning” and the Lakers will have to survive without him.

After their game vs the Mavericks tonight there are only 11 regular season games left and who knows if or when Lebron may return. California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+1800) to win the Finals this season.

Nobody really knows when LeBron will truly return, or if he will at all this season

The Lakers are currently ninth in the West with a 34-36 record. With eleven games left, there is still a chance for them to miss the playoffs. They only have a half-game lead on the 11th and 12th seeds and are also tied with the Thunder at 13.0 games back in the West.

There is a small margin of error left for the Lakers this season and not having LeBron hurts them even more. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst had this to report today with an injury update for James.

“LeBron is not close to returning from what I’m told,”… “I know everybody said the three weeks, but I think it was very clear three weeks is when he will get an official reevaluation. It didn’t mean he was coming back in three weeks.” – Brian Windhorst

James has only played in 47 regular season games this season and that is the second-lowest total of his career. His lowest came in 2020-21 when he played only 45 games for the Lakers. Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, and the rest of the Lakers squad will play their 10th straight game without LeBron and they might have to get used to it for the rest of the season.