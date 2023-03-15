LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers signed a copy of his “I Promise” book for a child during Tuesday night’s 123-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Parker Gregory, a little girl in the stands, approached the 19-time All-Star while wearing James’ purple and gold No. 6 jersey to ask for his signature.

“Dear Parker, Nice meeting you!” LeBron posted on Instagram. “You’re a beautiful Young Black Queen! Don’t let nothing stop u from being whatever your mind and heart desires!

“Just from our short encounter yesterday I know you’re destined for greatness and i will always love you!!! God bless you and best wishes to you ♾️🤎! Sincerely Mr. LeBron James aka Bugs Bunny friend!”

Per a few NBA betting sites, LeBron James and the Lakers have eighth-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers.

LeBron James writes a message for & signs a young Lakers fans’ “I Promise School” book at the Lakers vs. Pelicans game ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/x1wQ8mQcFu — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) March 15, 2023

LeBron James’ “I Promise” book was first published in 2020. The four-time MVP chose the title because it’s the name of the school that he helped start in Akron, Ohio. He wants kids who are living in impoverished communities to never give up on their dreams in life.

After Parker’s copy was signed, she thanked the future Hall of Famer before returning to her seat. On Tuesday, the Lakers superstar was filmed practicing his free throws without his walking boot. Earlier this month, the team announced that James would miss at least three weeks due to a right foot tendon injury.

NBA’s all-time scoring leader LeBron James signs ‘I Promise’ book for young fan during Lakers-Pelicans game

Through 47 starts this season, the 20-year veteran is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 36.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 50.1% from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point range.

On Jan. 16, in the Lakers’ 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets, the 18-time All-NBA member scored a season-high 48 points in 36 minutes of action. In addition to logging eight boards and nine assists, LeBron James shot 16-of-26 (61.5%) from the field and hit five 3s.

Lakers hit a franchise-record 15 threes 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ccqhxNLtxq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2023

Furthermore, Los Angeles has gone 10-12 so far this season without James. However, the team is 4-1 in its last five contests without the four-time NBA champ. Anthony Davis recorded 35 points and 17 rebounds against the Pelicans.

After Tuesday night’s win over New Orleans, the Lakers are now 34-35 and rank 10th in the Western Conference standings. They’re aiming to at least qualify for the play-in tournament. With LeBron James healthy, a playoff push is possible for L.A. in the West.

NBA Betting Content You May Like