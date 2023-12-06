Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker became the 10th player in NBA history to score 13,000 career points at age 27 years, 36 days or younger, in Tuesday night’s 106-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The three-time All-Star posted 21 points, a season-high 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes of action.

The nine players to record more points at age 27 years, 36 days or younger include LeBron James (18,004), Kevin Durant (15,683), Carmelo Anthony (14,681), Kobe Bryant (14,034), Tracy McGrady (13,570), Michael Jordan (13,487), Wilt Chamberlain (13,355), Giannis Antetokounmpo (13,285), and Bob McAdoo (13,043).

Devin Booker has scored 13,000 points in his career! He is the 10th player in NBA history to reach this milestone at 27 years, 36 days or younger 🤯#ComingInHot pic.twitter.com/p21KV5YUoD — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 6, 2023



Booker, 27, needs 632 points to enter the top 200 of the NBA’s all-time scoring list. If he stays healthy, the 6-foot-6 guard should reach that milestone in the second half of the season.

The Kentucky product has scored 328 points this season. In 2019-20, the Michigan native finished with a career-high 1,863 points in 70 games. Last season, Booker recorded 1,471 points in 53 contests.

Through 12 appearances this season, Booker is averaging 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 34.4 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 46.5% from the field and a career-best 40.7% from 3-point range.

The nine-year veteran ranks ninth in player efficiency rating (24.5) this season, eighth in win shares per 48 minutes (.208), 12th in offensive box plus/minus (5.1), and eighth in usage percentage (32.5%).

Durant ended his outing with 31 points against the Lakers. Phoenix trailed 59-47 at halftime. Los Angeles outscored the Suns 33-23 in the first quarter. Also, Phoenix committed 10 turnovers in the opening period alone, the most by any team in the league this season.

Booker and Durant struggled with foul trouble in the second half. Booker picked up his fifth foul early in the final frame, whereas Durant entered the final period with four fouls and committed his fifth with 3:18 to play.

Late in the fourth quarter, Booker cut the Lakers’ lead to 102-101 on a layup with 29 seconds to play. However, Austin Reaves knocked down his third 3-pointer with 15 seconds left.

“I think for everybody else, it did its job with creating the hype. Usually my approach to every game, even if it wasn’t In-Season Tournament game and it played out how it did. I’d still be pissed off. I try to bring the same approach to every night.” Devin Booker #Suns #Lakers pic.twitter.com/HYoHtzJChR — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 6, 2023



Phoenix ended its road game with 22 turnovers. The Suns were outscored 54-44 in the paint while shooting 37-of-75 (49.3%) from the floor, and the Western Conference contender trailed by as many as 15 points.

“We didn’t do enough early in the game,” said Suns coach Frank Vogel. “The turnovers and on the glass, if we do a better job, we’re not talking about a close game like that.”

