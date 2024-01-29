Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is one of five players in NBA history to average at least 50 points per game over a three-game span. Only Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Damian Lillard, and now Booker have accomplished this feat in the last 50 years.

Bryant still leads the all-time list with his 58.3 points-per-game average from March 2007. The Los Angeles Lakers legend also recorded a career-high 81 points in a 122-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006. Jordan averaged 54.7 points per game over a three-game span in April 1987.

NBA betting sites show Booker with eighth-best odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum.

Devin Booker has 152 points over his last three games (50.7 PPG). It’s the second time that he has averaged at least 50 points per game over a three-game span. In the last 50 years only Booker, MJ, Kobe, Lillard, and Harden have accomplished this. pic.twitter.com/Lbl7kgi7Vf — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) January 29, 2024



Booker scored 46 points at Dallas last Wednesday, a season-high 62 points at Indiana this past Friday, and 44 points at Orlando on Sunday. He shot at least 59% from the field in each of these games.

Although Booker scored 152 points over his last three contests, the Suns went 1-2 in those games. In Phoenix’s 133-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, he put up 29 points in the first quarter alone.

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker averaging 50.7 points over last three games, scored 152 points during this stretch

The three-time All-Star became the 12th NBA player since the 1996-97 season to record 29 or more points in a single period. He went on to finish with a season-high 62 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks in 39 minutes of action.

Booker shot 22-of-37 (59.5%) from the field, 6-of-12 (50%) from 3-point range, and 12-of-13 (92.3%) at the foul line. He has the most 20-point quarters in the NBA this season, with a total of four.

It was his second outing this season with 50 or more points and seventh of his nine-year career. He notched a career-high 70 points at Boston on March 24, 2017. On Jan. 19, he had 52 at New Orleans.

Devin Booker is the third player in NBA history to score 60+ in multiple losses, joining Wilt Chamberlain (11 times) and Michael Jordan (3 times).#NBA | #Suns pic.twitter.com/E8nat0WHMM — Stathead (@Stathead) January 29, 2024



In Phoenix’s 113-98 loss against Orlando on Sunday, the Suns were outscored 31-13 in the fourth quarter. Phoenix went more than eight minutes between field goals in the final frame and added only four points in the last 10 minutes.

“They were playing a physical game the whole game,” said Booker, who scored only two points in the fourth. “I think after the start we had they just reverted to being extra physical and hoping they can’t call every foul.”

Through 37 starts this season, Booker is averaging career highs of 28.6 points, 7.3 assists, and 36.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 guard is shooting career bests of 50.5% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range.