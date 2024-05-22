Devin Booker Not Interested in Possible Trade

Despite rumors from media members such as Stephen A. Smith stating that Devin Booker wants to join the New York Knicks, the star shooting guard is not going anywhere anytime soon.

“I know Stephen A. Smith mentioned Devin Booker,” said Zach Lowe on his podcast. “I continue to hear, regardless of what Mat Ishbia and James Jones say publicly about “We’re not trading anybody,” I continue to hear that there is no Devin Booker, like, trade request coming. Not in the foreseeable future anyway.”

It should also be noted that Booker will not be a free agent until 2028.

Devin Booker Not Interested in Requesting Trade From Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker’s Season

Booker had a terrific individual campaign this past season. He logged 27.1 points per game on an efficient 49.2 percent shooting from the field to couple with a three-point shooting percentage of 36.4 percent. On top of this, the four-time All-Star also averaged 4.5 total rebounds, 6.9 assists per game, and an offensive rating of 124, which was a career-best in this category.

Not to mention, Booker also had an offensive box plus/minus rating of 4.0, a player efficiency rating of 21.9, and a true shooting percentage of 61.1 percent, and an offensive win-share total of 7.2, another career-best. While the Phoenix Suns’ season did not go according to plan, Devin Booker was the furthest thing from their concerns. They will need to make subtle changes to their roster around Booker and Kevin Durant if they want to return to the NBA Finals.

What the Suns Need to Improve for Next Season

The priority for the Phoenix Suns this offseason should be finding a true point guard. Their lack of a true floor general hurt them massively in the postseason. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker are great players in their own right, but they cannot replace the basketball IQ and ability to run an offense that Chris Paul possessed.

As a result, a true ball-handler should be the first player Phoenix targets this free agency. The Suns also need to add some depth to their frontcourt. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ frontcourt had their way in the paint against the Suns. Jusuf Nurkic is a solid center, but his defensive shortcomings have also been magnified when going up against elite big men in the NBA. Considering all of this, the Phoenix Suns have a lot of work to do, especially if they want to retain Devin Booker for many more years.