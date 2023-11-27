Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker knocked down his seventh go-ahead career field goal in the final five seconds of regulation or overtime in Sunday’s 116-113 win over the New York Knicks.

The three-time All-Star trails only Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (nine) for the most go-ahead baskets in the last five seconds of games since entering the NBA in the 2015-16 season.

Booker, 27, drained a clutch 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to secure Phoenix’s seventh-straight win. Note that Kevin Durant was out for a second-straight game because of a sore right foot.

"I'm a part of history now, it feels like," said Booker, who scored seven of the Suns' nine points in the final five minutes. "It means a lot. If you're a fan of the game and you're a fan of history, you should feel that upon arrival, right?"



“I’m a part of history now, it feels like,” said Booker, who scored seven of the Suns’ nine points in the final five minutes. “It means a lot. If you’re a fan of the game and you’re a fan of history, you should feel that upon arrival, right?”

The nine-year veteran ended his night with 28 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, and two blocks in 38 minutes of action. Booker shot 10-of-25 (40%) from the floor, 1-of-4 (25%) from 3-point range, and 7-of-8 (87.5%) at the foul line. His only 3-pointer saved the Suns.

Devin Booker is a go-ahead career field goal in the final five seconds away from tying DeMar DeRozan for most since 2015

Additionally, Phoenix led by as many as 15 points before New York clawed its way back into the game. The Knicks went on a 20-5 run led by Immanuel Quickley, Jalen Brunson, and Julius Randle to obtain their first lead at 86-84 with less than three minutes remaining in the third.

Suns guard Eric Gordon added 25 points. New York outscored the Suns 36-31 after halftime. Brunson, who finished with 35 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, hit a jumper with 21.9 seconds remaining in the final frame to even the score at 113 all.

“For a game winner, I’m feeling I’m taking that shot unless they super blitz me to where I can’t even see the hoop,” Booker said. “But any soft pressure like that, I feel like if I raise up and I have it on my right side that nobody can really get to it. I know it sounds crazy, but it feels like an open shot and when you let it go, it’s good.”

Furthermore, Booker’s 28-point outing impressed Suns coach Frank Vogel. “It’s Devin Booker, man. The guy hit a cold-blooded, big-time shot,” he said.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker stats this month:

32.9 ppg 29.1 ppg

7.1 rpg 5.4 rpg

5.7 apg 9 apg 68% ts 62% ts Best duo in the association pic.twitter.com/po5OGaLGb1 — DurantMuse (@DurantMuse_) November 27, 2023



“He’s our leader. There was a lot of talk when Chris [Paul] left about what the leadership structure was going to look like, and he’s really taken that thing and run. It’s been really natural to him. Hasn’t been forced, hasn’t been anything other than, ‘It’s my time.'”

Randle and RJ Barrett double-teamed Booker in the final seconds, but it was not enough.

“He made a great shot,” Randle said. “Fading out bounds, 3-pointer over two people. You got to tap him on the butt and say, ‘Good job.’ He made a great shot. Not really much you can do about it.”

The Phoenix Suns are No. 1 in the NBA in points per possession (1.37 PPP) when Devin Booker brings the ball up the court this season. Over his last seven games, he’s averaging 28.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists per game.

Phoenix travels to Toronto on Wednesday night.